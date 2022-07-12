Major victory for campaigners as lands beside St Anne’s Park rezoned for recreational use

The land at the back of St Paul's College, Raheny, which has now been rezoned for recreational use. Pic: Gerry Mooney

Local residents and campaigners have welcomed a decision to rezone former playing pitches on Dublin’s northside for recreational use and open space.

Dublin city councillors voted overwhelmingly in favour of a motion proposing a Z9 zoning for the entire St Paul’s lands, beside St Anne’s Park in Raheny.

This is despite an earlier recommendation from Dublin City Council’s chief executive Owen Keegan for a mix of Z1 and Z9 zoning, which would have allowed some residential development while also providing for open space, playing pitches and other amenities.

The land is currently zoned Z15 – to protect and provide for institutional and community use.

In his report, Mr Keegan said the site no longer forms part of the institutional lands associated with St Paul’s College and “a balanced approach” should be taken to their future use.

He believed allowing some residential development on the lands would contribute to “the 15-minute city and principles of compact growth”.

“The lands are now in private ownership and have not been in active use as sports pitches for some time,” he said.

The site has been idle since 2017 following the sale of the former playing fields by the Vincentian Fathers to Crekav Trading GP Ltd, part of the Marlet property group.

Several controversial planning applications have met with legal challenges and public protests.

The most recent planning permission granted by An Bord Pleanála for 657 residential units was overturned in the High Court last year, in a major victory for residents and campaigners.

Councillor Damian O’Farrell (Ind) said a blanket Z9 zoning would afford the St Paul’s lands the same protection as St Anne’s Park.

“Five local councillors took the initiative to protect and future-proof this site,” he said. “This area has a growing demographic and is bereft of playing pitches.

“We also had a desire to protect the biodiversity and environmental future of the lands, which are privately owned but within the boundaries of St Anne’s Park – the jewel in the crown of Dublin’s northside.

“I will be calling on the council to initiate negotiations with the site’s owners with a view to reopening the lands for public use.”

I Love St Anne’s, a local campaign group, said it was in favour of a Z9 zoning for the St Paul’s playing fields.

“We believe this is the best way to protect them from speculative development and ultimately have them amalgamated into St Anne’s Park,” a spokesperson said.

In a statement, Clontarf Residents’ Association said: “We very much welcome the fact that the new zoning will secure these lands as open space for community and sporting uses and as part of the green network.”

Amendments to the Draft Dublin City Development Plan (2022-2028) will now be subject to public consultation before being ratified by councillors later this year.