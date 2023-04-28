Major upgrade for Kilbogget Park pitches and running track

Ada Greene, Jake Cotterall, councillor Mary Hanafin, Rían Ledwidge, Eva Munnelly and Kate Carroll, at the sod turning event to mark the refurbishment of the pitches and running track at Kilbogget Park, Dún Laoghaire — © Peter Cavanagh

A major upgrade of sports facilities in Dublin’s Kilbogget Park will encourage more young girls to take up sport, it has been claimed.

The sod was turned for the restoration of pitches and running track this week, with GAA, football and athletics clubs set to benefit from the enhanced facilities.

Maureen King, Vice-Chair and Manager of Foxrock Cabinteely Senior Ladies Team, believes the changes will inspire more young girls in the community to play sport.

“As the only Ladies Gaelic football club in the country with 13 teams, over 500 members and growing, we are extremely proud of our achievements and success over the past decade,” she said.

“The new floodlit, full-sized pitch will help us to provide the best possible environment and the experiences for our members.

“Ladies Gaelic football is played by women and children who have developed a love of the game, of the camaraderie that comes from being part of the team and of the sense of belonging from devotion to club and community.

“This is a very positive development, and we believe it will inspire more young girls in the community to play sport.”

The rejuvenation of facilities will support the thriving Cabinteely Athletics Club, Cabinteely Football Club, Cabinteely GAA, and Foxrock-Cabinteely Ladies Gaelic Football club.

These clubs unite over 2,000 sports enthusiasts, with over 80 teams and athletes spanning junior to senior ranks competing across local, regional, provincial, national, and all-island levels.

The new investment will include:

Conversion of the current 1970s grit running track to a modern running surface.

The football pitch in the centre area of the running track and main GAA pitch will have extensive drainage works carried out together with a complete resurfacing with high quality turf to make the facilities playable all year around.

Both GAA clubs will benefit from an expanded, resurfaced senior grade GAA pitch to championship standards, with state-of-the-art flood lighting.

Gerard Scully, Chairman of Cabinteely Athletics Club, added: “We’re very pleased to see the start of the much-needed upgrade to the running track in Kilbogget Park.

“At present, we do our high-performance training in Abbotstown while also training on several days each week in Kilbogget.

“This new development creates a more sustainable solution for our current and future needs where we have a long waiting list and a growing membership of young athletes who have already achieved multi-medal winning performances at the highest national levels.

“We’re looking forward with confidence for our future as we continue our successful growth and development in Kilbogget.”

Frank Curran, Chief Executive of Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council, also said: “Our vision is to provide facilities for sport and physical activity that are well maintained, sufficient in number and accessible to as many local people as possible.

“Our primary focus is to enable participation by as wide a cross section of the population across a diverse range of sports.”