Major traffic disruption expected in Clontarf this weekend due to roadworks

Traffic delays are expected this weekend due to work on the Clontarf to City Centre cycleway. Pic: Gerry Mooney

Major traffic disruption is expected in Clontarf this weekend, with a stop/go system in place to facilitate roadworks.

A full road construction will take place from Friday evening on the outbound side of the Clontarf Road at the Alfie Byrne Road junction.

The roadworks will require the excavation of a section of existing carriageway as part of the ongoing Clontarf to City Centre scheme.

The €62m project will provide segregated cycling facilities and bus priority infrastructure along a 2.7km route from Clontarf Road to Amiens Street.

In order to facilitate the works at the junction of Clontarf Road and Alfie Byrne Road, traffic will be reduced to one lane with a stop/go arrangement to be in place for traffic control.

The roadworks will take place throughout the weekend from 7.30pm on Friday evening until 6pm on Sunday.

To facilitate the works to be carried out and to enable the road to be opened by Sunday evening, night working is required on Friday into Saturday morning.

“The contractor will endeavour to keep noise levels as low as possible, but some disruption is possible,” said Dublin City Council.

“Dublin City Council apologies for any inconvenience caused and seeks the understanding and co-operation of the public during the course of these works.”

Meanwhile, as part of the Clontarf to City Centre scheme, roadworks commenced this week along the River Tolka trail within Fairview Park and will continue in stages for three months.

The works will provide an upgrade to the existing walkway to facilitate both cyclists and pedestrians.

Between Annesley Bridge and Alfie Byrne Road the works will include the installation of public lighting, park benches and widening and resurfacing the existing path for about 4km.

Upon completion, there will be a link from the new cycle track and footway at Annesley Bridge extending through Fairview Park all the way through to Alfie Byrne Road, which is approximately 420 metres.