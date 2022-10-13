Major Sandymount road works will continue until next Spring

The works on Strand Road in Sandymount will last until next Spring

Major road works were due to begin today on the Strand Road in Sandymount with a single lane closure in place until late spring.

Works had been due to begin on Monday, but were temporarily paused while a review of the traffic management plan was undertaken.

Dublin City Council reinstated permission for the phased lane closure to be put in place from this morning and works are now due to proceed as planned.

The south bound lane will be closed from the Sean Moore Road to the Merrion Gates. The works will replace a 3km arterial water main which services about 80,000 people in the eastern area of Dublin city.

Irish Water said the works are necessary due to the age and fragile nature of the pipes.

“This water main is currently being operated at a greatly reduced capacity and is prone to frequent bursts and high levels of leakage,” Irish Water said.

“The works to rehabilitate this critical trunk water main are planned using engineering techniques which greatly reduce the project duration, truck movements, noise and limit the overall impact of the works on the local community.”

The water works have been mostly welcomed by residents, however, some have expressed concerns that the works are delaying plans for cycle lanes, flood defences and the elimination of raw sewage onto Sandymount Beach.

“We all need water and they have to put some maintenance work in at some point,” said David Turner, chairman of the Sandymount and Merrion Residents Association.

“But the timing of the water works, the thing that came left and centre was the need to go and pull that side of the road up for water repairs.”

The group is calling for the council to establish a task force to connect all the work already being planned for the seafront.

“The reason we are asking for a task force to pull this together is because the Strand Road is a continuous programme of piecemeal works. There are overlaps and discontinuities and it’s a mess. It’s a dangerous road.

“The water works have to be done - so of course, we welcome that, but what’s going to be next? There is no integration,” Mr Turner added.

Works already commenced at Ringsend Park on the Sean Moore Road in late September.