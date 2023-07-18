Major changes planned to dog off-lead times and areas in St Anne’s Park

The proposed core area of St Anne’s Park (yellow boundary) where dogs will be kept on-lead at all times

The proposals would see dogs kept on-lead at all times in a new core area of St Anne's Park

Dogs will be required to be kept on a lead at all times in core areas of St Anne’s Park, under new proposals being considered by Dublin City Council.

Currently, dogs are allowed off-lead anywhere in the park until 11am and one hour before the park closes, as long as they are under “effective control”.

Dublin City Council is proposing amending the current arrangement to allow a core area of the park to be “on-lead” only to facilitate vulnerable users of the park.

However, outside of this new designated area, dogs will be allowed off their leads “at all times” instead of the current 11am restriction.

The council said the reasoning for the change is due to the park having a “significant cohort of visitors who are older, frailer, who may have visual or mobility difficulties and are perhaps just not comfortable or fearful around dogs, as are many autistic children”.

Under the proposal, dogs will be required to be on a lead at all times in the designated area, which includes the main car park, playground and rose garden.

“The creation of an area in the core of the park where vulnerable park users can be confident they will not encounter free running dogs will render the park more inclusive and welcoming for these visitors,” said Dublin City Council.

The proposed core area of St Anne’s Park (yellow boundary) where dogs will be kept on-lead at all times

Outside of the designated area, the council has proposed scrapping the current restriction of allowing a dog off-lead until 11am. Instead, dogs would be allowed off-lead “at all times” in these areas.

“The rationale that dogs can be exercised off leads before 11am, but not afterwards, is rather arbitrary and could be considered to be somewhat counterintuitive,” said DCC.

“More vulnerable and frail visitors to the park would prefer to visit the park earlier in the morning when the park is less busy.

“This will effectively create some very sizable areas within the park where dog owners can exercise their dogs off-lead, but under effective control, at any time of the day.

“It is believed this will suit a great many responsible dog owners that the previous timed arrangement did not fully accommodate.”

The proposed on-lead area is 21.9 Hectares out of a total 122 Hectares of parkland.

However, the golf course, all-weather pitch, works depot, tennis courts and farm will remain out of bounds for dogs.

The council said the changes to control dogs in the park will “greatly enhance the park in terms of accessibility, inclusivity and being more age-friendly”.

“It is more than disappointing to think such users might avoid visiting the park due to a fear of an unwelcome encounter with free running dogs,” it added.

Dublin City Council will hold a consultation in the park with dog owners and park users and signage will be erected at the entry and exit points to the on-lead designated area.

Councillor Deirdre Heney said the change is “positive” and will make the park more inclusive for the elderly.

“People will be aware there are parts of the park they can use 100pc of the time and never ever have a dog off-lead,” she told councillors this week.

“That is really important for people who want to engage comfortably without having dogs off-lead, while at the same time other members of the public who want to allow their dogs off-lead in other parts of the park.”