Major Blanchardstown retailers appeal against 971 apartments on car park site

How the development of over 900 apartments in Blanchardstown will look

Some of the top retailers in Blanchardstown shopping centre have appealed against planning permission for a 971-apartment development on one of the centre’s car parks.

Plans for the seven-building residential development, ranging from one to 16 stories in height, will sit on the lands of the white car park.

However, popular retailers in the Blanchardstown centre, including Harvey Norman, TK Maxx, Lifestyle Sports, Smyths Toys and Woodies DIY, have lodged appeals against the development.

The appeals were made on grounds that the development will reduce the amount of car parking spaces available, which would have a knock-on commercial effect on business in the retail park.

There are currently 1,817 parking spaces available, which will reduce by 525 after the development is built.

The €450m development was granted a ten-year planning permission last month by Fingal County Council to Goldman Sachs, owner of the centre, on behalf of Blanche Retail Nominees Limited.

In the appeals, TK Maxx raised concerns for the “potential for impact upon TK Maxx’s commercial operations, mainly arising from the loss of car parking, alterations to access arrangements and disruption during the construction phase”.

An appeal by Woodies DIY said the development was “unsuitable” due to the “significant loss of surface level car parking” and the impact of ten years of construction. It also said there was a “lack of consultation” with businesses in the retail park.

Smyth’s Toys’ appeal stated it had “significant concerns” due to the impact the development would have on the “viability of their business within the retail park”.

It also raised concerns around the lack of consultation with retailers, a loss of parking and disruption to business during construction.

An appeal by Lifestyle Sports outlined “alarm at the proposed reduction in customer car parking spaces”. The appeal said the development “cannot, however, be delivered at the detriment of longstanding tenants and the established needs of our customers”.

The proposed mixed-use housing development includes 117 studio apartments, 368 one-bed apartments, 422-two bed apartments and 64-three bed apartments.

The development will also include a childcare facility and seven commercial units suitable for a shop, offices, gym, café or restaurant.

The appeals were lodged on February 7, and a decision by An Bord Pleanala is expected by May 29.