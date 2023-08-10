Luke Kelly Festival to honour Dubliners legend this weekend

Luke Kelly's sister Bessie with her son Luke McCann at the official launch of the Dublin City Council Luke Kelly Festival, taking place at Smithfield Square on Sunday, August 13. Pic: Gareth Chaney/ Collins

A new festival will be held in honour of music legend Luke Kelly in Dublin on Sunday.

In a nod to his inner city roots, the free festival will be held in Smithfield on August 13.

Damien Dempsey and former Dubliners member Sean Cannon will perform songs from Luke’s repertoire and old favourites from The Dubliners.

Luke Kelly’s sister, Bessie, said the family are “overwhelmed” and “proud” that the music has lived on and is still celebrated today.

“It’s overwhelming, all the honours he has been given by this city. What can you say? We are just so proud,” said Ms Kelly.

“I think because he loved Dublin so much and the people just got that off him. The songs they sang and the music, Luke singing those wonderful songs. People just seemed to relate to them.

“We are astonished that all this has happened to Luke.”

Reflecting on their childhood growing up in the inner city, Ms Kelly added: “We didn’t have a radio when we were very young and my father sang to us every night.

“There were four of us, and he would sit us on his knee and sing.

“My granny sang at funerals and weddings, that’s what they did to entertain themselves.”

Ms Kelly said she is “amazed” to hear younger generations still singing the Dubliners songs today.

“They are all young people and they know all the words of every song, it’s amazing,” she said.

Dublin Lord Mayor Daithí de Róiste with Bessie Kelly and singer Chris Kavanagh at the launch of the Luke Kelly Festival. Pic: Gareth Chaney/ Collins

The music legend’s sister said numerous incidents of vandalism to the Luke Kelly statue in the docklands is “disgusting”.

The statue of the famous Dubliners singer was first unveiled in the heart of Dublin’s Docklands in 2019, beside the Royal Canal near his Sheriff Street home.

It has repeatedly been vandalised with paint, leading to criticism from locals and representatives.

“It’s a bit disgusting that people would do something like that. It’s amazing what became of him,” said Ms Kelly.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste, who sang a song with Ms Kelly and Chris Kavanagh at the launch of the festival, said: “Luke is Dublin and Dublin is Luke. That voice is synonymous with our capital city and around the world.

“The importance of Luke Kelly to the tapestry of Dublin, I’m not sure there are bigger artists that left that legacy.

“You think of Raglan Road or Dublin in the Rare Old Times, the rich tapestry of art that he has left behind is just unbelievable.

“I think people identify with him, we talk about us being Dubs or Dubliners and they really identified as Dublin in the 60s, 70s and 80s.

“People grow up with them and they have become synonymous with Dublin for people at home and abroad.”

The Lord Mayor said attacks on the Luke Kelly statue is mindless vandalism and “not welcome”.

“You would have questioned people who think it is alright to graffiti something like that time and time again,” he said.

“There is no need to do something like that and I would applaud the local community and DCC who always react so fast to it.

“The mindless vandals and people who are carrying out this anti-social behaviour, it’s not welcome.

“We can see from festivals like this that Dubliners don’t want to engage in it, there is huge support for Luke,” he added.

Luke Kelly recorded iconic version of Raglan Road

The Luke Kelly Festival will take place at Smithfield Square and is suitable for fans of all ages. Throughout the day, live music will be on offer on the main stage.

Surprise appearances are expected on the day by a selection of well-known guest singers and musicians, spanning several generations.

There will also be a discussion tent with conversations that will reflect different passions within Luke’s life, from those who knew him best.

UK folk music legend Martin Carthy will be on hand to discuss the UK folk scene in the early 1960s where Luke trained with Ewan MacColl before returning to Ireland to join The Dubliners.

Luke’s biographer Des Geraghty will also speak about the musician’s life.

The festival will run from 12pm until 6pm on August 13 and is organised by Dublin City Council. There will also be arts and crafts activities for children and an FAI hosted football activity.