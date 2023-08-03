Luas services disrupted this August Bank Holiday weekend due to ‘essential works’

Parts of the Luas Green Line will remain closed for the August Bank Holiday weekend

Luas services will be disrupted this August Bank Holiday weekend due to “essential engineering works”.

There will be no Green Line trams running between the St Stephen’s Green and Beechwood Luas Stops this Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, August 5-7.

Trams will run between Broombridge/Parnell and St Stephen’s Green, and between Beechwood and Sandyford/Brides Glen only during this partial closure.

The work will involve breaking concrete in certain areas and repairing rail and is essential for the continued safe operation of the Luas.

Local residents and businesses have also been warned that workers, vehicles and machinery will generate significant noise at times over the weekend, occasionally during unsocial hours.

The works will occur along the Harcourt Street, Hatch Street to St Peter’s Place and Charlemont Luas Lines.

Valid Luas tickets will be accepted by Dublin Bus on routes close to the closed stops for the duration of the works.

Trams will run Sunday Operating Hours on Monday, August 7, due to the Bank Holiday. The Red Line is not affected by the works taking place on the Green Line.

Customers with a mobility impairment who may need assistance at the closed stops should contact Luas Customer Service before their journey. Alternatively, you can speak to a Luas representative at the closed Luas Stop for help.

The work is due to be finished before the first tram on the morning of Tuesday, August 8.

A statement reads: “The Green Line service changes are required to facilitate essential Luas engineering works.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused. Thank you for your patience and cooperation during these works.

“Both the Red and Green Lines will run as normal from the first tram on Tuesday, August 8.”