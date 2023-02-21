Love Island fans react to Dubliner Martin being ‘gaslit’ and ‘embarrassed’ by Tanya

Fans of the show have defended Dubliner Martin Akinola after last night's episode

Martin sitting through the speech from Tanya in Love Island

Love Island fans have reacted to Dubliner Martin Akinola being “gaslighted” and “embarrassed” in last night’s episode of the show.

Martin was left wishing the ground would swallow him up after his current partner, Tanya, made a “ludicrous” speech in front of the whole villa.

Tanya admitted to all the islanders that she snuck out of the bed she shares with Martin to kiss Shaq, because she couldn’t sleep the night before.

Then she went back to the bed with Martin and let him make her breakfast the next morning.

There, he asked her: “How are you feeling today? I know yesterday wasn’t the best day for you, how do you feel? I want genuine ‘how you feel’ answers.”

Tanya and Martin later called things off and she then told Shaq she loved him. Fans of the show were furious with Tanya for playing the two men.

One said: “So far Tanya has referred to Martin as a ‘speed bump’, a ‘relationship test’ and now she’s told Martin she is 50/50 and basically, he just needs to sit back like a good little puppy and wait for her to decide.”

Another added: “Martin finding out about that kiss in the speech is ludicrous.”

A third commented: “Tanya apologising to Shaq for embarrassing him by embarrassing Martin is so insane, what is wrong with this girl?”

Someone else said: “I don’t think Tanya understands how humiliating it is for Martin to hear this in front of everyone in the villa.”

Other Twitter users posted: “Tanya is fully gaslighting Martin because everything he’s saying is true, but she just won’t be honest about it.”

“Love her or hate her, Tanya is giving us the drama we need! Sneaking out of bed to be with Shaq and then in the morning devouring the breakfast made by Martin.

“Martin ain’t having it! Tomorrow is about to be fireworks… popcorn loading.”

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player.