Lotto players in one area of Dublin urged to check tickets for unclaimed €61,000

The National Lottery is appealing to Lotto players in the Ballally area of Dublin to check their tickets from earlier this summer.

A Match 5 plus Bonus prize worth €61,202 remains unclaimed since June 17.

The winning ticket was purchased at Supervalu, Ballally Shopping Centre, Dublin 16. The winning numbers in the main Lotto draw on that day were: 2, 3, 21, 43, 44, 46, and the bonus was 7.

Ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize which means that the Dublin winner has four weeks left to claim the €61k.

The claim deadline for this prize is close of business on Friday, September 15.

A National Lottery spokesperson has called on all Lotto players in Dublin to carefully check their old tickets from June to ensure they do not miss out on claiming the prize.

“We are hoping to hear from a Lotto player in Ballally who won their share of a match 5 plus bonus prize worth €61,202 in the main Lotto on Saturday, June 17,” said the spokesperson.

“The winner purchased their ticket in SuperValu, Ballally Shopping Centre, Dublin 16. As ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize, the last date to claim this prize is Friday, September 15.

“We are encouraging all our players who purchased their ticket in the SuperValu to check their old tickets very carefully.

“If you are the winner, please be sure to sign the back of your winning ticket and immediately contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to claim your prize.”