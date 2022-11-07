Lord Mayor stands by decision to get rid of live animal crib at Mansion House saying ‘some people don’t like change’

Dublin Lord Mayor, Caroline Conroy, says she stands by her decision to remove the live animal crib from the Mansion House this Christmas.

Speaking at the launch of Inclusion and Integration Week 2022 today, Ms Conroy said she “understands some people don’t like change”, but asked for the public’s help as she attempts to try something different.

“I would hope they would support me in trying something new and being innovative. It’s only for one year, if it doesn’t work we can go back to the same format,” she said.

The Lord Mayor discussed her reasons for making the move, highlighting how other industries are also starting to change.

“I know the IFA and DSPCA have been looking after the animals, I just think in 2022 we need to move away from animals.

“Circuses have moved away from animals. I’m not getting rid of the crib, just the animal element,” she added.

Fine Gael are attempting to overturn Ms Conroy’s decision by tabling an emergency motion with Dublin City Council. Councillor James Geoghegan has called for the live crib to be moved to St Stephen’s Green.

“Fine Gael want to go that way, maybe next year they can bring it back. I hope I get the support to try something new and fresh,” Ms Conroy said.

“As Lord Mayor, I took up the themes of youth and biodiversity. The format with the animals has been done for over 20 years.

“I want to bring in a different way of looking at the Mansion House and bring more people into the city. We’ve gone through Covid for two years, lets give it a go and try something new.”

Ms Conroy was asked about children from the inner city, who could potentially be missing out on animal contact.

“I don’t see that because most schools, if not every school, go to Causey Farm or the Zoo, which has done great work around their city farm as well, so I don’t think kids are missing out.

“I would love support to try something different,” she said.

What are the new ideas being drawn up, instead of the live crib?

“Plans will be launched soon. It would be interactive where there is a sleigh, greenery, a walk, exploring a Christmas scene based around Edwardian times.

“I hope to bring in youth groups that can sing and dance, with an interactive element,” she said.

Commenting on the Opening of Seen To Be Heard photographic exhibition, as part of Inclusion Week, the Lord Mayor said: “It’s really important that we highlight inclusion and diversity in our communities and that we are a city for all.

“Being diverse in our city brings elements that we wouldn’t have had, through our food, music, culture. I think that brings an added benefit to our city.

“Today, we are highlighting secondary breast cancer, so making sure people feel included and not left on their own, that we grow our support groups. A better understanding makes people feel more included.

“It’s a very powerful exhibition. These women are so brave on so many levels to expose themselves.

“They are very vulnerable but they want to highlight the issue and make people aware of their existence and, hopefully, out of that we will get more understanding and empathy for people in that situation,” she added.