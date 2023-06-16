Long-awaited Sean McDermott Street swimming pool set to reopen

The Sean McDermott Street swimming pool in the north inner-city will reopen in July. Pic. Google maps

The long-awaited Sean McDermott Street swimming pool in the Dublin city centre is set to reopen in the coming weeks.

The north inner-city pool was closed in 2019 due to ongoing issues with roof leaks and broken tiles and has been undergoing extensive renovations since February.

Construction work to the pool has been completed, however, it will take a number of weeks to carry out a deep clean of the facility and get services ready.

The pool is set to fully reopen to the public at the beginning of July at a cost of €1.5 million.

Local residents have been campaigning for the reopening of the city pool since its closure arguing the pool is a vital local amenity.

The pool facility, which is a concrete structure with a flat roof, was originally built in the 1970s and underwent renovations in the 1980s, following a fire, and further repairs in 2014.

Councillor Ray McAdams said reopening of the pool was “good news” during an local area meeting this week.

The pool will be operated by Swim Ireland and Dublin City Council will contribute to the day-to-day running costs of the facility.

The council will enter into a three year agreement with Swim Ireland, who will provide programmes, swimming lessons and membership.

It is proposed that Swim Ireland will operate the pool from September. The council will reopen and operate the pool from the first week of July until September.

Works to the pool include retiling damaged areas of the pool, desk and basin and repairs to the roof to fix a leak.

The reception area has been reconfiguration to provide more public space, while some electrical and ventilation works have been carried out, as well as recladding and decoration of the facade.

Meanwhile, while a deep clean is taking place throughout the month of June, the facility will host an exhibition of work developed by the DCC Culture Company as part of the Arts and Sports Residency.

The exhibition will be open to the public with controlled access to view the art installation throughout the building. The Culture Company will liaise with the public in relation to access to the exhibition.