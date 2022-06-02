Locals ‘shocked’ as council chief calls for some housing to be allowed on site beside St Anne’s Park

The land at the back of St Paul's College, Raheny, which has been at the centre of a long-running planning row. Pic: Gerry Mooney

A recommendation to rezone some of the former St Paul’s playing pitches in Raheny for housing has met with considerable opposition from local councillors and campaign groups.

The site has been the subject of several controversial planning applications and legal challenges as well as significant protests in recent years.

The most recent planning permission granted by An Bord Pleanála for 657 residential units was overturned in the High Court last year, in what was seen as a major victory for local residents and campaigners.

The site, beside St Anne’s Park, has been idle since 2017 following the sale of the former playing pitches by the Vincentian Fathers to Crekav Trading GP Ltd, part of the Marlet property group.

In his report on the draft Dublin City Development Plan, Dublin City Council chief executive Owen Keegan said “a balanced approach” should be taken in relation to its future.

The land is currently zoned Z15 – to protect and provide for institutional and community use.

Mr Keegan has now recommended a mix of Z1 and Z9 zoning, which would allow some residential development while also providing for open space, playing pitches and other amenities.

He said the landowner had raised “serious concerns” regarding the planning rationale for just a Z9 designation, which would only allow for recreational amenity and open space use.

In his report, he notes the site no longer forms part of the institutional lands associated with St Paul’s College.

“The lands are now in private ownership and have not been in active use as sports pitches for some time,” he said.

He said the site is well serviced and in close proximity to existing public transport connections and established social and community infrastructure.

Mr Keegan believes allowing some residential development would contribute to “the 15-minute city and principles of compact growth”.

“The area recommended to be rezoned Z9 is considered appropriate having regard to its proximity to St Anne’s Park and its potential to contribute to the biodiversity and amenity of the area,” his report says.

However, five local councillors have signed a motion calling for the entire site to be zoned Z9.

Councillor Damian O’Farrell (Ind) said there was “an urgent societal value” to protecting green open space and sporting fields on the St Paul’s lands.

“It’s vitally important that councillors future-proof our city sustainably,” he said.

“We’re all acutely aware this area is bereft of an adequate number of sports grounds and facilities considering the number of local soccer, GAA and rugby clubs.”

Councillor Naoise Ó Muirí (FG) has also co-signed the motion seeking a Z9 zoning, along with Catherine Stocker (SD), Deirdre Heney (FF) and Jane Horgan Jones (Lab).

“Northsiders took to the outdoors in a big way during Covid-19, so the onus is on us to protect these amenities for future generations,” he said.

Councillor Donna Cooney (GP) has submitted a separate motion calling for the current institutional and community use zoning to be retained.

She said the Z15 zoning was a key factor in last year’s judicial review decision to quash the planning permission granted.

I Love St Anne’s, a local campaign group, is also opposed to any future rezoning.

“As part of the recent public consultation process, we asked that the land use zoning on the St Paul’s fields be strengthened to ensure it cannot be built on,” a social media post said.

“We believe they should be zoned in line with the surrounding parkland. This has been our stance throughout this long-running campaign and it remains firmly unchanged.”

A spokesperson for Clontarf Residents’ Association said they were “shocked” by the chief executive’s recommendation and, having obtained legal advice, are in favour of a Z9 zoning.

Marlet has been contacted for comment.