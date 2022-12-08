Locals rally around DPD driver after van with over 100 packages stolen in Dublin

The driver was delivering for DPD when his van was stolen. Pic: Stock/Getty Images

A DPD driver has been left “shocked” after his van with more than 100 packages was stolen while making deliveries in Dublin this week.

Abraham Shodiya was making deliveries on his usual route in Glasnevin on Tuesday, which he has done for the past three years, when a person jumped into his van and drove away.

“It happened within the twinkle of an eye, it was very quick,” he said.

“I was doing a delivery on Grove Park Avenue. I went to the back of the van to pick the package, not knowing there was somebody getting into the front.

“I closed the door and the next thing I saw was the back of my van. I dropped the package and ran after it, trying to stop the vehicle.

“It’s a natural instinct, when you see it driving away to go after it,” he added.

The delivery driver is a sole trader, contracted by DPD, and is now without work in the run up to Christmas.

“The van is gone and DPD said they want to investigate so I’m on my own now,” he said.

Mr Shodiya said a woman on the route offered to take him to Finglas Garda Station where he reported the incident.

“It was one of my customers, a very nice lady, she came out and she volunteered to take me to the garda station,” he said.

Meanwhile, kind-hearted residents on Mr Shodiya’s route have come together and started a Gofund me page which is now past €12,500.

“The kindness and support I’ve received from the community, I couldn’t believe it, it’s beyond me,” said the driver.

“But especially the lady that took me to the garda station. For her to volunteer to take me, it shows how kind these people are.

“They have been calling me to see how I am keeping. The support was amazing and I am very, very grateful,” he added.

Local resident Cian O’Leary said the incident is “horrific” coming up to Christmas and the community is now hoping to use the Gofund me to buy the driver another van.

He said the locals know Mr Shodiya “very well”.

“Everyone knows him and he knows everyone. He always has a smile on his face, he’s great with everyone in the community. Everybody loves him,” he said.

“We have a Whatsapp group in our area, the news went out about the van and it was suggested to start a Gofund me.

“It was initially started with a target for €400, if the community could get something together it might help him through the Christmas period.

“Even if he knew there were some people thinking of him. It just grew legs and has gone well beyond our expectations,” Mr O’Leary added.

Gardaí have confirmed the incident and said an investigation has been launched into the “unauthorised taking of a vehicle on Grove Park Avenue, Glasnvevin, Dublin 11 which occurred at approximately 11.45am on December 6”.

DPD have said, “we are aware of this incident and a full investigation is under way”.