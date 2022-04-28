Local relief as ‘Dracula Towers’ plan rejected in Glenageary

Members of the No Highrise campaign had dubbed the proposed Glenageary development 'Dracula Towers'

A plan for almost 150 high-rise apartments on the site of the former Deerhunter pub in south Dublin has been rejected.

Residents had described the proposed development, at the junction of Sallynoggin Road Lower and Glenageary Avenue, as “Dracula towers”.

Red Rock Glenageary Ltd had submitted the application as a Strategic Housing Development (SHD), seeking permission for 147 build-to-rent units over four blocks, ranging in height from four to nine storeys.

There was considerable local opposition to the development, known as Glenageary Gate, over fears the apartments would overlook nearby properties, block out sunlight and result in increased traffic congestion.

More than 1,200 people signed an online petition calling for the development to be rejected, with over 80 submissions received by An Bord Pleanála.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council’s planning department had also recommended refusal, describing the number of residential units proposed as “excessive”.

An Bord Pleanála ruled the apartment complex would be “contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area”.

It said it failed to successfully integrate into the existing character of the area and would have an “overbearing” relationship with adjacent residential properties on Glenageary Avenue.

Nicola Coleman, coordinator of the No Highrise campaign, said the communities of Sallynoggin and Glenageary were delighted with the decision, but the process had been stressful.

“These proposals were outrageous and an affront to the people living in the area,” she said. “The plans did not meet any of the needs of the local community.

“The SHD process allows developers to fast-track plans through a system designed to exclude meaningful engagement with planners and the community.

“Everyone who took a stand against these Dracula towers can be very proud to know that, thanks to our collective effort and determination, they will never see the light of day.”