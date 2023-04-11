Live open-air performance of Handel’s Messiah to take place on Dublin’s Fishamble Street

The 276th anniversary of the world premiere of Handel's Messiah in Dublin's Temple Bar commemorated with a performance by Our Lady's Choral Society and The Dublin Handelian Orchestra. On Friday, April 13, 2018, in Fishamble Street, Dublin, Ireland.

The annual open-air performance of Handel’s Messiah will be back on Dublin’s Fishamble Street this Thursday.

The musical performance will celebrate the 281st anniversary of the world premiere of Messiah which debuted in Mr Neal’s Musick Hall on Fishamble Street on April 13, 1742.

The performance on Thursday, dubbed Messiah on the Street, will be conducted by the acclaimed Proinnsías Ó Duinn live on Fishamble to commemorate one of the city’s most historical music events.

Up to 120 singers from Our Lady’s Choral Society and special guests will join the Dublin Handelian Orchestra and soloist Aoife Gibney for a performance of excerpts from Handel’s Messiah.

Neal’s Musick Hall was officially opened in 1741 on Fishamble Street by The Charitable and Musical Society, and operated from 1741 until the mid-19th century.

Handel gave multiple performances at the hall between 1741 and 1742 and the venue is widely known for the premiere of the Messiah.

The concert will kick off at 1pm and is free of charge. It is recommended that audiences wrap up well for the event and come early to avoid disappointment.

The event is managed and supported by Dublin City Council.