Live crib in St Stephen’s Green to remain open during the big freeze

The live crib in St Stephen’s Green will remain open this week, despite the freezing temperatures.

Organisers have given assurances that the animals in the crib are safe and warm despite the arctic blast sweeping across the country.

Met Eireann said the deep freeze will remain until the weekend. Temperatures are still in the minus range with risk of snow, sleet and hail showers, further adding to treacherous and icy conditions.

Niall Madigan, from the Irish Farmers’ Association, said: “The animals are in an environment that would be similar to if they were at home. They have deep bedding and when they lie down, they’re very much in a comfortable space.

“The walls are closed in on three sides, which is typically what a shed would be like on the farm they come from.”

The Christmas staple outside the Mansion House, in place since 1995, was cancelled this year after the Lord Mayor decided to remove the live animal element from the crib.

However, following discussions with the Irish Farmers’ Association, the OPW announced a new home had been found for the live crib in the Summer House in St Stephen’s Green.

It returned to the capital on December 8, and provides shelter to Lilly the goat, Daisy the donkey and two lambs to tell the story of the Christmas nativity.

In a statement, the IFA previously said St Stephen’s Green will provide “a calm setting for the farm animals and for families to bring their children to view the crib”.

The animals will be tended every day by their owner and will return to their farm in Wicklow each afternoon.

Junior Minister Patrick O’Donovan, who has responsibility for the Office of Public Works, invites families to carry on the tradition of the live crib.

“It offers an opportunity to celebrate and reflect on the nativity story over the next few weeks, and I hope families will come and enjoy this and the other wonderful festive activities organised in the city this winter,” he said.

IFA president Tim Callinan also highlighted that the animal welfare is paramount and the shelter “has been installed in line with the Farm Animal Welfare Advisory Council’s guidelines”.