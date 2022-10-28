Pupils from St Joseph's Maryland, Dublin 8, at the Live Crib in the Mansion House previously. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Fine Gael minister Patrick O’Donovan is working to find a new location for Dublin's live animal Christmas crib and to rescue the popular attraction after the city council took the “Grinch like" decision to cancel it this year.

The OPW minister said he was working alongside the Irish Farmers Association ( IFA) to find a new location for the nativity crib, which has for decades featured live animals like donkeys and sheep outside Mansion House in the run up to Christmas.

Mr O’Donovan said he will be working with colleagues to “save the crib” this Christmas.

“Children suffered enough over the last two years having to live with Covid and wondering would Santa and Rudolph manage to get to their homes with lockdowns and restrictions. Let them enjoy this Christmas,” he said.

“Let’s have a nativity crib in the capital city for all children to visit. There cannot be a Scrooge-like agenda from any council for children at Christmas time.

“They’re banning donkeys and sheep from outside the Mansion House but there simply has to be room elsewhere for them this Christmas.”

A number of Fine Gael councillors have said they are working to reverse the decision.

Councillor James Geoghegan will put forward a motion for next month’s council meeting that the crib is to be located elsewhere in the capital.

Mr Geoghegan said the group will be submitting an emergency motion to the local authority to overturn the decision at an meeting on November 7.

“Not even the Grinch would ban this loved Christmas tradition. We have to overturn this and look for a new location – perhaps St Stephen’s Green,” he said.

“We know times are tough, so we want to ensure children and their families have a Christmas crib to visit in Dublin.

“There has been no public debate on this issue whatsoever and it is not appropriate that this decision was taken by the Lord Mayor behind a closed-door meeting of councillors.

“We are calling on the Lord Mayor to allow preparations for the live crib to continue until all elected members of Dublin City Council have had their say.”

But today animal rights campaigners called on Dublin City Council to permanently cancel the live animal crib.

It comes after the Irish Independent revealed the tradition would not be going ahead this Christmas for the first time in 27 years despite weeks of preparation.

Lord Mayor of Dublin, the Green Party’s Caroline Conroy, brought the subject to yesterday morning’s Dublin City Council meeting.

The removal of live animals of the Nativity crib received “full support” from members of Dublin City Council’s protocol committee.

In a statement issued this morning, animal rights campaigner John Carmody said campaigners were “applauding” Dublin City Council’s protocol committee for making a “sensible decision” to cancel this year’s Nativity crib.

Dublin City Council acknowledged the live crib played a “valuable part” in the city’s celebrations.

However, protocols introduced since the Covid pandemic mean the animals must now be viewed behind a Perspex screen.

“The effects of Covid on how we approach events mean that the scene must now be viewed from behind a Perspex barrier. The Lord Mayor wants to create a new experience that will allow children to be part of the scene rather than just looking at it,” a council spokeswoman said.

“The details of this are to be finalised and will be announced later; it will include a Nativity scene and allow everyone to feel like they are part of a Christmas in 1715 when the Mansion House was first purchased.”

Mr Carmody said campaigners were now calling on DCC to go “one step further and cancel it completely”.

He argued the scene was “staged but the suffering is real and Nativity cribs are far from holy”.

“Sighting the hideous display as something from the darks days of when religion had complete control over Irish society – and when society knew no better about keeping sentient animals stationed and confined,” Mr Carmody said.

“Keeping sentient animals confined in such a hideous manner is downright ignorant of their welfare and at a minimum a hideous display where a constant flow of people stop to take a quick gawk at the confined animals before moving on.”

Mr Carmody argued animals used in a live nativity were “not willing participants”.

“Irish society has moved on from the control of religion and anything else associated with it. Now is the perfect time to permanently cancel this outdated display once and for all. Surely that would bring us a truly festive Christmas,” he said.

“What’s wrong with keeping animals in Nativity cribs and Christmas displays? At Christmas time, many people find themselves invited to a live Nativity scene, in which costumed actors bring the biblical story to life.

“These human actors are willing participants, but animals used in the scenes are not. Donkeys, camels, sheep, and even goats and cows are often tethered and made to stand on pavements for hours beside noisy streets or in shopping centres.”

The (IFA), which supplies the animals, has expressed its disappointment and said it received no communication on the decision despite weeks of preparations

The farmyard crib has been a joint initiative between the council and the IFA since 1995, and usually runs throughout the month of December.

The festive crib in Dawson Street is a constructed life-size stable, with donkeys, sheep and goats.

The stable has become a Christmas tradition in recent years, drawing large crowds to its official opening. In past years the animals were brought in each day at 9am and returned around 6pm to a farm in Co Wicklow.

Richard Guiney, chief executive officer of Dublin Town, said the removal of the animal crib was “disappointing”.

“It is a nice addition to the city. There’s one time of the year that I think the city is very child-friendly is at Christmas. Kids love the lights and the whole atmosphere,” he said.

“I think it’s the one thing we do very well in Dublin is Christmas, it’s a nice place to be in the run-up.”