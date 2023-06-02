Limited number of lifeguards on Dublin beaches as weekend temperatures soar

Water Safety Ireland says local authorities nationwide are finding it “difficult” to recruit for the summer season

Some beaches in Dublin will have a limited number of lifeguards available over the bank holiday weekend. Pic: Steve Humphreys

There will be a limited number of lifeguards on beaches across Dublin this weekend due to a nationwide shortage.

As the sun splits the rocks this bank holiday weekend, beach goers will be flocking to the shores to cool off.

However, due to “limited resources” and a difficulty in hiring lifeguards, not all lifeguard stations will be operational.

Water Safety Ireland says local authorities nationwide are finding it “difficult” to recruit for the summer season due to lifeguards not being available.

Before the season began, Fingal County Council aimed to employ 45 beach lifeguards. However, it only received 40 applications in total and were able to take on just 28 lifeguards this season.

The council said a number of candidates “dropped out” for a variety of reasons, including taking a year abroad and landing permanent employment.

“It’s fair to say that the availability of qualified and interested candidates has been reducing over the past number of years,” said a spokesperson for Fingal County Council.

To run a seven-day service on all beaches in Fingal, 35 lifeguards are required. With the June bank holiday coming up, only four beaches out of 13 in Fingal will have a lifeguard on duty this weekend.

“In terms of this weekend, and over the next few weeks, there is also a reduction in availability of recruits being able to start due to state exams, family holidays, completion of college work placements,” said a spokesperson for the council.

Some lifeguard stations will not be open this weekend

“That all means with a reduced number available to us this year we’ll have to close some Lifeguard Stations at the quieter beaches in order to provide a full service at the busier and more challenging locations.”

In a public information notice, the council said: “Unfortunately, due to limited resources, we are not in a position to open the remaining lifeguard stations this weekend. We wish to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Meanwhile, Water Safety Ireland acknowledged that local authorities nationwide are finding it “difficult” to recruit a sufficient numbers of lifeguards for a number of reasons.

“Lifeguards provide an essential service to ensure that those wishing to swim at our wonderful waterways can do so safely and with peace of mind,” said Dr Joanne Walsh, CEO of Water Safety Ireland.

“Some local authorities have found it difficult to recruit a sufficient number of lifeguards for the summer season.

“In recent years, local authorities have observed that those who qualify are not always available for full-time work during the summer season.

“Factors that influence their full-time availability include the need to take school, state and college exams and there appears to be a trend to take time out to engage in other pursuits.”

Water Safety Ireland runs regular training and revalidation courses for lifeguards nationwide for those interested in training to become a lifeguard.

Over the weekend, lifeguards will be on duty at the following beaches in Fingal from 11am to 7pm: Balcarrick Beach, Malahide Beach, Portmarnock Beach and Burrow Beach.

Dublin City Council will have lifeguards stationed on Dollymount Strand from 11.30am until 6.30pm.

In Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, lifeguards will be on duty on Seapoint, Killiney and Sandycove beaches from 11am until 6pm.

As people travel to the beach this weekend they are reminded not to use inflatable toys in the sea, not to bring BBQs and only swim in designated areas.