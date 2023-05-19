Lifeguards to remain at Balbriggan Beach despite no-swim warning this summer

Lifeguards will remain in place on Balbriggan Beach this summer despite the no-swim advisory. Pic: Steve Humphreys

Swimmers at Front Strand Beach in Balbriggan have been advised against bathing after the beach was hit with another all-season restriction for the upcoming summer.

The water quality at Front Strand Beach is one of three in the country to have “poor” bathing water quality, where swimmers are advised not to swim for the entire season.

Inspections by the EPA, published last week, revealed the beach was polluted with sewage discharge, faeces from dogs, birds and other animals and contaminated surface streams flowing through the town.

Front Strand Beach was also rated “poor” by the EPA in 2021. An All-Season Restriction has been placed on the beach advising of a potential risk of illness.

However, it is not a ban on swimming or a closure of the beach. The assessment was based on the last four years of bathing water quality data.

While the advisory is in place, the council said lifeguards will remain on the beach and a red flag will not be raised unless there is a need to advise bathers of a specific water safety issue.

Officials from Fingal County Council met with swimmers this week to outline the steps it has taken to tackle the recurring issue.

Last year, a number of Prohibition Do Not Swim Notices were issued on the beach. The council has said it tested the bathing water on nine different dates last year with the majority of samples tested found to be of excellent (55pc) or good (11pc) water quality.

However, bathing water quality at the beach was found to be of poor quality on three occasions (33pc). This was due to a foul sewer misconnection and a stormwater overflow after heavy rainfall.

Balbriggan Beach will remain open, but with a no-swim advisory in place

These incidents resulted in Do Not Swim notices being erected following consultation with the HSE.

“To ensure progress was made to address misconnections and other waste water issues, the council, in conjunction with Irish Water, undertook extensive monitoring and conducted investigations across the year to find any visible source of pollution along the River Bracken which flows into the area,” said Fingal County Council.

“This included in-channel river walks and dye testing which did find an issue. On the back of this, further investigations of a complicated pipe network connecting several buildings were undertaken and led to the discovery of a misconnected pipe which was subsequently rectified.”

David Storey, Director of Environment Climate Action and Active Travel, said: “It was a good meeting and we are happy to continue working with these groups to achieve a solution to the water quality issues in Balbriggan.

“It was important that we took the time to explain how the EU Bathing Water classification of designated bathing areas works and how the placement of the swim notices is done as part of that process.

“Unfortunately, this isn’t a one year scenario as the EU classifies bathing waters according to water quality monitoring results attained over a four-year period.”

The designated bathing season in Ireland runs from June 1 to September 15.