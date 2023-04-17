‘Life in Dubai outweighs Dublin’ — teachers leave to escape cost of living crisis and save for a mortgage

Two teachers talk about their experience of leaving Ireland for a new life abroad

Jonathan Sweeney, from Tallaght in Dublin, is now living and teaching in Dubai

Two young teachers who left Dublin for work abroad have said the cost of living was the main motivator behind the move.

Along with thousands of others all around the country, they emigrated to avoid high rents and have the chance to save for a mortgage.

This week, primary school teachers instructed their union to negotiate a special ‘Dublin allowance’ for those working in the capital, where severe accommodation shortages and high rents are leaving schools unable to recruit and retain staff.

Two teachers who left the country in recent years spoke to Independent.ie about their lives since leaving Dublin for Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Jonathan Sweeney

“Once I finished college, I moved into a house share with three lads. That lasted about six weeks. It became a juggling act, money was needed left, right and centre,” the Tallaght native said.

“The cost of living in Dublin alone, it’s so expensive. The cost of housing, even the food bill, everything is gone up. I remember chicken fillet rolls used to be €2.50, now it’s crazy.

“I was quite a homebird, I’d no interest in leaving the big city and moving abroad. But over here, I was amazed by the amount of Irish living here, you find them everywhere.

“It’s such a small world, everyone is connected over here. I’ve been here three years now.

“I wrote out a budget for a year, what I’d earn here and what I’d earn abroad. Dubai outweighed Dublin.

“There was a sense of fear when I was leaving. The thought of leaving family, friends and dog behind, it’s terrifying. But it’s only one flight away.”

Jonathan, from Firhouse, is loving life in Dubai, where he’s able to see different parts of the world and meet new people along the way.

“Every school provides you with medical insurance, not something you’d get for nothing at home,” he said.

“You don’t have as much tax on your wage, there’s great weather. I’ve a housing allowance and they look after my visa too.

Jonathan Sweeney from Dublin is now living in Dubai

“Saving for a mortgage at home now is not doable. The money I’ve had, the opportunity to save in Dubai, I wouldn’t be able to do that at home.

“You’re not waking up every single day to gloomy weather, the sun is shining here. It helps with getting up in the mornings, you’re in a good state of mind before leaving the house.

“I’m enjoying it an awful lot and saving. Not paying rent, that’s an extra €1,300 a month, the extra you’re not paying in tax, it does add up.

“I know people who’ve gone home after living here, but people tell me not to rush home because nothing is changing.”

Philip Kelleher

Originally from Cork, Philip studied to be a teacher in Hibernia College, Dublin. Once he finished, he left for Dubai.

“I completed Hibernia in the summer of 2020. I got into teaching late, I was 26 when I finished,” he said.

“It was always the plan to come over here at some stage, but like a lot of other people, Covid escalated that.

“One of the biggest draws to come out here was definitely to save. It’s tax free so you earn more money, you find that people are staying here for four to five years to try and get a deposit for the house.

“The money is slightly better than home and accommodation allowances are provided as well.

Philip Kelleher with his girlfriend in Dubai

“That’s a big draw, I had an interview with the school, I was flown over, my visa was sorted for me.

“I was brought to a fully-furnished apartment, it’s a very smooth transition. It’s very well set up and very appealing for teachers.

“I get a flight home every year and all my medical bills are covered. I get home every Christmas and summer, so it’d be about 11 weeks.

“There wouldn’t be a month gone by without having a friend or family member come over to visit either.

“The weather is good over here, I’ve the opportunity to travel a good portion of the world from here.

“I’m getting international experience; the kids and the way things are done are a lot different compared to home. I’ll be bringing that experience back with me whenever I decide to return.”

Although Philip says the lifestyle is better, he finds that teaching is more demanding in Dubai.

“The lifestyle is very good here, but the teaching can be more difficult and harder compared to what it is at home,” he said.

“You’re getting a better quality of life, but your work life is a bit tougher and a bit longer. There’s more paperwork and more meetings.

“The length of the day is generally a lot longer, at home you’d work from 9am to 3pm. Here, it’s 7.15am until 3.30pm.

“At home you’re trying to get your permanency and that’s our school for life. But over here, I was given a three-year contract, it’s finished soon but I’ve the option to extend it,” he added.