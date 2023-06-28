LGBTQ+ activist recalls ‘callous’ fat-shaming during Dublin Pride

A Dublin LGBTQ+ activist and podcast host has spoken out about “callous” fat-shaming after he was approached twice over his weight at Dublin Pride.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Dublin on Saturday to celebrate the Dublin Pride parade. While the theme of the day was inclusivity, activist James O’Hagan said his experience was spoiled by “callus fat phobia”.

“My experience at Pride was so exceptional, it was a wonderful, beautiful and inclusive day, but twice during the parade individuals approached me to make comments about my body and the fact that I am a fat man and bigger person,” he told NewsTalk Breakfast.

“For what was essentially to ridicule me and for the entertainment of their friend.”

Mr O’Hagan said he was marching in the Dublin Pride parade with tens of thousands of other people, when strangers approached him to make nasty comments about his weight.

The theme of Dublin Pride 2023 was inclusivity. Pic: Collins

Without going into detail about the insults, he said: “It was so at odds with the rest of the day, it felt so out of place.”

Mr O’Hagan added he has a “litany of examples going back years in every place and setting of this kind of callous fat phobia”.

“I was a fat gay man on the streets of Dublin wearing a vibrant outfit enjoying myself and people saw that and were drawn to it to make comments, sort of snidely about the size and shape of my body,” he said.

“Sadly, it’s a very real part of fat people’s experiences in our society.”

Mr O’Hagan said a couple of weeks prior he had a similar experience on the train.

“I was getting the train home from Dublin with my partner and there were two children, seven or eight, with their parents and they saw me getting on the train,” he said.

“They puffed out their faces and started doing this sort of joke, fat man wobble, pointing and laughing at me. The parents said nothing.

“I know that I am not the only person experiencing this… it’s something that is just accepted in our community,” he said.

Mr O’Hagan added that it’s “not okay ever to comment on another person’s body unsolicited, you don’t know how a person feels about their own body”.

Thousands of people marched in the Dublin Pride parade through the city centre. Pic: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire

The parade started at noon as the spectacle of colour spread through the capital, passing Custom House and making its way across the River Liffey towards Merrion Square, where a full-day festival was planned.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was among those walking in the parade with other government ministers.

The Dublin Pride parade is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, as well as reaching a host of other milestones, including 50 years since the first LGBTQ+ group was founded in Dublin in Trinity College and 30 years since the decriminalisation of homosexuality here.