‘Leo Varadkar doesn’t realise the housing situation’, says couple facing eviction from Dublin home of 10 years

Loui Vangelder outside the home he has rented in Ballyfermot for the last 10 years

A Dublin couple who are being evicted from their home of 10 years say it feels like they are being “pushed over a cliff’ and have nowhere to go.

Loui Vangelder, who has rented in Ballyfermot with his partner for 10 years, received a notice to quit due to his landlord selling the property.

Mr Vangelder received the notice in September and was temporarily saved due to the eviction ban. Now that the ban has been lifted, he says they must leave by May 10.

Mr Vangelder, who underwent heart surgery almost two years ago, said: “We were model tenants… we have never missed a payment while being here.

“Leo Varadkar doesn’t realise the housing situation. A home is basic survival, without it there is nothing but fear and insecurity. What are we going to do, live in a tent?”

Mr Vangelder, who attended the housing protest in front of an empty Leinster House on Saturday, said the looming eviction notice is “horrible”.

“It’s like the clock is ticking over you. We made this our home and never expected this. It has been horrible,” he said.

More than 7,000 households face potential homelessness in the coming months as landlords flee the rental market.

Meanwhile, according to the Central Statistics Office, there are 166,752 homes recorded as vacant in the state.

“There are a lot of empty houses around here. There is a house across the road from us that has been empty for two years,” said Mr Vangelder, who wishes to remain in Ballyfermot.

“I go to work every day and I am part of this community. I am a gardener and painter so the whole house has been painted and we put a lovely fence up in the front,” he said.

The couple has been reinstated on the Dublin City Council housing list after being taken off in 2016. Mr Vangelder originally applied for social housing in 2008.

Since receiving the notice to quit, they have been searching for alternative accommodation, but Mr Vangelder said there is no availability and prices are “ridiculous”.

“Everything is way out of our price range, even the street we live on, we are being out-priced,” he said.

“Rents have just spiralled. You go onto Daft.ie and see how much places are to rent in Dublin, your jaw would hit the floor.”

Mr Vangelder added they would consider leaving the city if “push came to shove”.

“I am doing driving lessons in case we have to move out of Dublin. But even outside of Dublin rent prices are getting ridiculous. We are hoping Dublin City Council can do something for us,” he added.