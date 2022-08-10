Latest changes to Dublin Bus network delayed over driver numbers

The latest phase of the BusConnects network redesign for Dublin has been delayed. Pic: Maxwells

The latest phase of the BusConnects programme in Dublin has been delayed due to driver numbers.

Phase 4, due to be launched in west Dublin this month, has now been put back until October, the National Transport Authority (NTA) has confirmed.

The latest rollout of the network redesign involves the introduction of the G-Spine, including the G1, G2 and 60 routes.

The G1 will run from the Red Cow Luas stop to Spencer Dock, via Ballyfermot and the city centre. The G2 will connect Liffey Valley Shopping Centre with Spencer Dock, also serving Ballyfermot and the city centre.

The 60 route will run between Red Cow Luas and St John Rogerson’s Quay, via Clondalkin, Cherry Orchard, Decies Road, Islandbridge and the city centre.

The new routes, which will be operated by Dublin Bus, will see the removal of the 79 service (Aston Quay to Spiddal Park/Cherry Orchard) and the 79a (Aston Quay to Park West).

Under the changes, route 40 will no longer serve Liffey Valley Shopping Centre to the city centre as this section is being replaced by the G2.

Instead, it will run from Charlestown Shopping Centre to Earlsfort Terrace/Leeson Street.

However, the National Transport Authority has now confirmed that the latest BusConnects phase has been delayed until October.

In an email to public representatives, the NTA said: “As you are aware, the rollout had been due to take place in August, but Dublin Bus and the NTA have decided to defer it.

“This ensure we can be confident that we have adequate driver numbers to cover the increased service levels that customers will enjoy under the new arrangements.”