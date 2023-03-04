Late Late Show viewers split over Emma Doran’s first appearance on talk show

Funny woman Emma Doran has been hailed “effortlessly funny” by RTÉ viewers after her first appearance on the Late Late Show on Friday night.

However, others were less impressed.

The Tallaght woman left host Ryan Tubridy in stitches of laughter, as well as viewers at home with her witty one-liners.

Doran joked that the only reason she was asked on the show was because there were no young scientists available, while speaking about her teenage pregnancy and breaking into the comedy sphere.

“I think there was no one available from the young scientist,” she joked.

“They are on every other week… It’s nonsense. The apps don’t exist.”

While speaking about her relationship with her partner, she had the audience in laughter as she described the perfect night in.

“I would be gigging most weekends and he’s working so we pick a random Wednesday or something and we'll sit in, get a nice bottle of wine, nice food, watch something nice, get cosy on the couch. Then what I like to do is start a fight about f*****g nothing,” she said.

One viewer wrote: “Emma Doran is part of a new generation of Irish comedic talent that is so effortlessly funny.”

While another said, “Really enjoyed Emma Doran. Really funny and entertaining. Looking forward to seeing more of her.”

Another said: “Never heard of Emma before but am looking up tickets for her shows as I tweet.”

However, another commenter wrote: “Serious question... Did you honestly find Emma Doran funny in that interview?”

Another said: “I’m actually very supportive of comedians and everyone has a bad gig but what I’ve just watched from Emma Doran on the #LateLateShow was inexcusable. Most cringe, unfunny interview I have ever seen.”

Towards the end of the interview Tubridy said her first appearance on the show was “daft” and “brilliant”.

Doran came to fame over the Covid-19 pandemic making short comedy sketches for social media during lockdown.

She is now selling out her own Mad, Isn’t It tour across Ireland, including three dates in Vicar Street.