Late arrivals have cost Dublin Bus €1m in penalties since 2018, new figures reveal

Poor punctuality has cost Dublin Bus over €1m in performance-related penalties since 2018, new figures reveal.

Details of the deductions were released by the National Transport Authority (NTA) following a parliamentary question from Catherine Murphy TD, co-leader of the Social Democrats.

Of the three public transport companies featured, Dublin Bus had the largest amount docked by the NTA for failing to meet key performance indicator targets set down in its contract.

Between 2018 and up to the third quarter of 2021, the company was hit with penalties totalling €1,027,885 as a result of buses arriving late or not turning up.

Despite the temporary reduction in minimum performance targets from March 2020 to take account of Covid-19 restrictions, Dublin Bus was deducted almost €500,000 that year.

A breakdown of the figures for Dublin Bus shows deductions of €12,496 (2021), €499,885 (2020), €436,810 (2019) and €78,666 (2018).

However, the company saw considerable improvements in 2021, receiving a punctuality incentive bonus of €150,000 for the first nine months of the year.

Details of deductions and incentive payments for Go-Ahead Ireland, which is contracted to run services covering the Outer Dublin Metropolitan Area and the Dublin Community Outer Metropolitan Area, were also provided.

For 2019, the operator had €58,653 deducted by the NTA, but was paid an incentive bonus of €14,938. The following year saw Go Ahead receive a massive €323,000 bonus payment, with just over €15,600 paid in penalties.

Up to the end of the third quarter of 2021, it received performance bonuses of €85,125, with over €45,000 clawed backed in punctuality deductions.

Ann Graham, chief executive of the NTA, said punctuality was a key performance indicator in its contracts with public transport operators.

“The NTA monitors operator performance and regularly meets with each contracted public transport operator to review performance,” she said in a letter to Catherine Murphy.

“It is open to any operator to suggest amendments to the running times on any route for NTA approval.”

Deputy Murphy said the high level of penalties should serve as “a wake-up call” for public transport operators.

“It is vital that passengers have confidence in the punctuality of bus services, particularly if we are to encourage a shift away from car use,” she said.

Dublin Bus said it “continuously strives to improve” and provide its customers with “the best service possible”.

“This remains a key focus for Dublin Bus as more people return to travelling on our services,” a spokesperson said. “On-time performance has improved significantly since 2018.

“However, there are a number of reasons why targets may not be met, some of which are outside of our control.

“In 2020, Dublin Bus operated in an environment like no other in recent times. Due to changing Covid-19 restrictions, traffic conditions varied widely, which affected punctuality.

“While this was a challenging operating environment, public transport played a critical role in transporting essential workers during the crisis.”