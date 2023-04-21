Large seagull put down after getting caught in clothes line

The seagull caught in the clothes line in Dalkey suffered a broken wing. Pic: DSPCA

A large seagull rescued from a rotary clothes line in Dublin yesterday had to be “put down” due to its injuries.

An inspector from the Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSCPA) was called out to a home in Dalkey on Thursday after the wild bird got trapped in the clothes line.

“It’s not something people would often think about, but it does happen,” said Gillian Bird from the DSPCA.

“It’s a bit like the hedgehogs and foxes getting caught in football nets. It doesn’t happen as much with the rotary lines, but certainly with football nets in schools, colleges and back gardens.

“I haven’t seen one caught in a rotary line in a while but it can happen, there are a lot of hazards out there for wildlife,” she added.

A DSPCA inspector was called out and the clothes line was cut to free the bird. However, the seagull was found to have suffered a broken wing.

“Unfortunately, because they panic and they struggle,” said Ms Bird. The seagull was brought back to the DSPCA shelter in Rathfarnham where he was assessed by the veterinary team.

“The veterinary team looked at him and discovered his injuries were so bad that he wouldn’t have survived. Unfortunately he had to be put down,” Ms Bird added.

The DSPCA receives callouts over seagulls “all the time”, however they are restricted in dealing with wild birds due to Bird Flu.

“We have resident flocks here and we deal with cruelty cases on a regular basis,” said Ms Bird.

She added that the public can get covers for rotary clothes lines which protect wild birds from getting caught and injured.

“It stops the lines rusting and protects them from the weather, but it protects from this as well,” she said.