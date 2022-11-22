Landlords to pay full rates on empty buildings as ‘vacancy will not be tolerated’

Commercial landlords in Dublin City will now pay full rates on vacant buildings.

In recent years commercial landlords in Dublin received a 50pc commercial rate tax refund if the property was vacant.

Commercial landlords paid the rate to the council depending on the value of the property. However, if the unit is empty or vacant, the council had the ability to give some of the rates back as a vacancy refund.

In 2019, the council reduced this vacancy refund from 50pc to 25pc, and later to 15pc.

Councillors voted on Monday to further reduce the vacancy refund to 0pc at the council’s budget meeting, with 53 voting in favour and six voting against.

This 15pc vacancy refund was costing the council €1.5 million per year.

“It’s sending a signal that vacancy is not to be tolerated,” said Councillor Michael Pidgeon.

“In a recession there is a logic to that because people can’t find tenants, but now it's kind of an incentive or encouraging vacant units,” he said.

“To me it seems like we were encouraging people the wrong way. You would have a fully viable business that’s taxed at the full rate, and then beside that you would have an empty unit that is often a blight on the street that employs no one and we are taxing that less.

“In 2019 Dublin City Council used to give half of the rates back if the unit was vacant and each year since we have chipped away at that.

“This year we finally decided that we are giving them 0pc back. You pay the full whack regardless if there is someone there.

“Dublin is a very busy city and having empty units there in the long run is no good,” he said.

The rate only applies to commercial units, which includes offices, hotels and businesses and does not apply to housing properties.

The council’s draft budget for 2023 is 1.3 billion, and the additional €1.5 million now available from the vacancy refund will increase the discretionary fund from €3 million to €4.5 million.