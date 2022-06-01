Landlords should not be exempt from illegal dumping fines, says Dublin TD

Landlords should be held accountable for illegal dumping linked to their properties if they don’t provide proper waste disposal facilities for tenants, a Dublin TD has claimed.

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon made his comments after Dublin City Council posted a video on social media showing overflowing rubbish bags, along with a washing machine, dumped on the streets of the north inner city.

“A small glimpse of what our Central Area crew are facing day after day at Summerhill,” they tweeted.

“Removal of all this impacts upon other services we need to provide. Illegal dumping is unacceptable. Always dispose of your waste responsibly.”

Responding to the video, Deputy Gannon said Dublin City Council needs to tackle landlords in cases where waste disposal facilities are not provided.

“This problem has been ongoing in Summerhill for over a decade and remains the same,” he said.

“No one should be leaving black bags on the streets, particularly at this time of year as seagulls have learned they are a source of food.”

However, Deputy Gannon claimed those living in “cramped and crowded conditions” often have nowhere to leave a rubbish bag.

“There simply needs to be fines and I’d argue strongly that landlords cannot be exempt from this,” he said. “If they own the property, they should be responsible for the waste that comes out of it.”

Illegal dumping cost Dublin City Council more than €900,000 last year, with over 12,000 complaints recorded in 2021. Figures show that a total of 3,298 tonnes of household waste was illegally dumped last year.

In a report, the council said trying to identify those responsible had become “increasingly fruitless”, due to increased public awareness, GDPR legislation and a general reluctance to dispose of material containing personal information.

The dumping of refuse in bags, along with bulky items and general fly-tipping, were among the issues highlighted.

The local authority noted the vast majority of cases involved the illegal dumping of household waste. This was particularly problematic in areas using bag collection rather than bins.

The waste management section said it aims to respond to complaints of illegal dumping within 24 hours. CCTV cameras are in place at seven bottle and clothes banks to act as a deterrent, which can be moved from site to site as necessary.

The council did not provide a breakdown of the number of fines issued in relation to illegal dumping.