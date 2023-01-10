Lack of free public events for New Year’s Eve in Dublin ‘insulting’

Gavin James ringing in 2023 at the New Year’s Festival on Dublin's north wall quay

The lack of free public events in Dublin on New Year’s Eve has been described as “disappointing” and “insulting”.

Councillors raised concerns that New Year’s Eve in the city has become “privatised” following complaints that people were left wandering the streets looking for a free event to attend.

A paid, ticketed New Year’s Eve Festival was held on the North Wall Quay with a family-friendly matinee show from 4pm, followed by the evening show starting from 8pm.

Westlife headlined the festival, with performances from Gavin James and Lyra. However, there have since been calls for Dublin City Council to reinstate a public event, similar to the Winter Lights run throughout December.

“There was absolutely nothing on our public streets for the average family and many thousands of tourists and citizens left Dublin that night very disappointed and dismayed,” said Social Democrats councillor Tara Deacy at Monday night’s council meeting.

“I’m worried New Year’s Eve has become yet another privatised gig only for those who can afford tickets,” she said.

Fine Gael Cllr Danny Byrne said he had been contacted by people expressing their “disappointment” with the New Year’s Eve festivities in Dublin.

People Before Profit councillor Deirdre Cronin said blocking off streets was “insulting” to people. “That’s not acceptable in a capital city on New Year’s Eve,” she said.

Independent councillor Vincent Jackson added: “A lot of people went into the city thinking there was going to be a lot more happening.

“I had visitors over from Ohio, they went into town and came home… they looked at it on the television.”

Over the Christmas, Dublin’s Winter Lights programme cost more than €1m for the 25 days that it ran, said Richard Shakespeare, assistant chief executive at Dublin City Council.

He added that the fencing and barriers across the city were required for safety and managing numbers.

“The cities that people reference, such as Sydney, the budget in Sydney alone is $20m. It’s not sustainable to set off that amount of fireworks, we are limited to what we can do in Dublin city in terms of fireworks,” he added.

However, he said next year the council will look at animating the River Liffey with lights and is open to new suggestions, depending on the budget.

He added that events need to be ticketed for “safety and security”.