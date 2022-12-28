Kindhearted Dublin Bus workers surprise little boy with the best Christmas gift

Tadgh shows off his special hat and bus stop with mum Christine on Christmas day

Kindhearted workers at Dublin Bus surprised a little boy with the best Christmas gift ever – his own bus stop.

Tadgh is nine years old and has autism. He loves Dublin Bus and knows all the stops, routes and times, according to his mum Christine Sweetman Cullen.

Those at Dublin Bus decided to gift Tadgh his own personalised bus stop after Christine rang them up asking for one from a skip.

“It’s the kindness of strangers. I was just looking for something out of a skip and they made Tadgh his own bus stop. It’s amazing, they didn’t have to do that,” she said.

“Tadgh loves bus stops. Anywhere we go, he knows them. He checks out all the numbers, times and routes on Google Maps, even the routes he’s never been on.

“We could buy him boxes of toys and after Christmas they’ll still be in the box. He has no interest. All he likes is bus stops.

“I rang Dublin Bus with my weird request. I spoke to a man who said they don’t normally do this, but he would pass on the message. I was happy enough with anything.

“Within 15 minutes I got a call from a lovely lady, called Jess, who was so understanding. She said she would get me a bus stop.

Expand Close The special personalised bus stop was delivered in time for Christmas / Facebook

Whatsapp The special personalised bus stop was delivered in time for Christmas

“Two lads, Dave and Ron, made Tadgh his very own bus stop with his name and favourite numbers on it.”

Just in time for Christmas, staff from Dublin Bus delivered the special stop to Collinswood in Beaumont and made Tadgh the happiest boy ever.

“Never in a million years did I think Dublin Bus would make him his own one. He has it outside the door and one of the neighbours said, ‘I thought we got a bus stop in the back of the estate’,” Christine added.

“He was absolutely delighted. He couldn’t believe it at first. I was in tears myself because of his happiness. He kept saying ‘thank you bus stop’. I’ve never seen him so happy.

“They delivered it right to my door and gave him a hat and a badge top. They have made our boy so happy and literally made his Christmas.”