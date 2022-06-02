Kilternan ski slope to be upgraded with the help of €173k in government funding

The Ski Club of Ireland paid tribute to its members after securing funding to help upgrade slopes in Kilternan

The Ski Club of Ireland has welcomed confirmation of over €173,000 in Government funding towards the upgrade of one of its artificial slopes in Kilternan, south Dublin.

The grant is part of an additional €6.14m allocated to 108 applicants following the conclusion of an appeals process for the 2020 round of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme.

The Ski Club of Ireland said the money would go towards the cost of upgrading its middle slope, with work expected to get under way next summer.

The club, which has over 90 voluntary ski instructors, was founded in 1964 and has been based in Kilternan since the 1970s.

In a statement, the club said: “Thanks to the enormous contribution of members to our recent successful season, we now have the funds to match the grant and proceed with this and a few other developments.

“This grant support is much appreciated and is a gratifying tribute to the commitment of our members to developing operations at Kilternan into a national amenity, achieving international recognition for its high standards.”

Kevin Totterdell, president of the Ski Club of Ireland, said: “This is marvellous news coming on the back of a great season after a tough lockdown period.

“We have been at the heart of nurturing snowsports in Ireland since 1964 and this further injection of funding allows us to plan very clearly for the future.”

Announcing the additional funding, Catherine Martin, the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, said: “To achieve our aims of having as many people participate in sport as possible, we need the required pitches, dressing rooms, floodlights and so on.

“The Sports Capital and Equipment Programme is essential in delivering these facilities.”

Jack Chambers, Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht, added: “It is one of the highlights of my job to meet the volunteers, such as those behind the clubs and groups receiving funding today, and see the real improvements the grants make to their organisations.”