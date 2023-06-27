Kilmainham Gaol named by TripAdvisor as one of the world’s top attractions

TripAdvisor has rated a visit to Dublin’s Kilmainham Gaol as one of the top attractions in the world.

The travel website recently revealed the 2023 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Top Attractions with “the most iconic landmarks you simply have to see to believe”.

Kilmainham Gaol was number 13 on the list. Other places included the Colosseum in Rome, the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, New York’s Empire State Building, and the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

The award goes to experiences and attractions with “a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions” from the TripAdvisor community over a 12-month period.

Each winner has passed “rigorous trust” and “safety standards”, according to the website.

Kate Urquhart, General Manager, Experiences at TripAdvisor, said: “These awards are a testament to the businesses dedicated to ensuring the TripAdvisor community enjoys the most memorable trips.

“We’re grateful to everyone who took the time to share their reviews and help fellow travellers plan their next escape.

“Experiences turn travellers into adventurers, connecting them with the local community and giving them unforgettable stories for years to come.”

Fewer than 1pc of TripAdvisor’s eight million listings are awarded Best of the Best, signifying the highest level of excellence in travel.

Kilmainham has over 27,000 reviews and has been called a “must-see” and a “moving” experience.

For over 100 years Kilmainham Gaol held thousands of men, women and children for crimes that ranged from minor offences to being involved in some of the most momentous events in Irish history.

During a visit, you can hear the stories of people held as ordinary criminals alongside those who fought for Irish independence.

From the 1798 rebellion, to the 1916 Easter Rising, the Anglo-Irish War (1919-21), to the devastation of the Irish Civil War (1922-23) all these events have a chapter in the story of Kilmainham Gaol.

It closed in 1924 but was preserved as a national monument in the 1960s and restored by the Kilmainham Gaol Restoration Committee.

It has featured in a number of popular movies down through the years, including The Italian Job, In The Name of the Father, Michael Collins and Paddington 2.

It was handed over to the State in 1986 and today is run by the Office of Public Works. The jail was the only Irish destination on the list, meaning it’s TripAdvisor’s number one attraction here.