Julian Benson swaps dancing shoes for sparkly builders’ hat for ‘most important project of my life’

Former Dancing With The Stars judge Julian Benson is helping build apartments for CF patients' families in Dublin

Former Dancing with the Stars judge Julian Benson is swapping his glamorous wardrobe for a hard hat and high-vis jacket to work on “the most important project of my life”.

The dancer and TV star, who was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis when he was just two, is teaming up with celebrity architect Dermot Bannon to refurbish a house in Rathgar for patients travelling to Dublin.

“I’ve swapped my dancing shoes for my hard hat and a builder’s belt. Listen, this is probably the most important project I’ve worked on in my entire life,” Julian said.

“It’s so close to my heart, I’m very passionate about it. It’s really needed for the CF community in Ireland, there’s never been a house like this before.

“Families have to do round trips from the likes of Donegal and Cork, some people can’t afford to stay overnight in Dublin.

“If you don’t live in Dublin, it’s a long trek. I want to alleviate the cost and the stress.

“When I was younger, I would’ve spent some time in hospital with CF. I would’ve seen first-hand, families sleeping on chairs, on floors, people crying because their mam or their dad had to leave.

“It’s very isolating when you’re in hospital and you’re in a room by yourself, you very rarely get to see people. Seeing anyone is a treat and time is precious.”

Julian discovered there wasn’t a facility for the family of CF patients to stay in and he wants to change that.

“I wanted to do something that would be meaningful and make a difference for CF, so I decided to set up the charity and start the journey,” he said.

Architect Dermot Bannon is helping with the charity project in Rathgar

Architect Dermot Bannon is helping with the charity project in Rathgar

“Essentially, there will be four, two-bedroom apartments. Two family members will be able to stay in each apartment. We hope to be able to house up to 10 people.

“The Irish public have been amazing; we’ve covered a lot of miles in a very short time. We’re a small charity with a big heart. The Irish are the kindest people in the world.

“We’ve had people wanting to help with floors, electricians, plumbers, roofers, we’ve been offered a lot, but we still need a lot.

“There’s a lot of people offering their labour and time, including a lady wanting to make tea and sandwiches and come to the building site. It’s lovely,” he added.

Julian never let CF hold him back, even when he was in hospital during the Covid pandemic, he said the kindness and thoughtfulness of the Irish public has kept him going.

“When I was in the hospital during Covid, I got loads of letters. I kept them all, there’s cards, people would do drawings of me in my sparkly jacket, children were donating their pocket money to the foundation.

“Those things kept me going and still do keep me going. I’ve been blessed. I’ve had CF since I was two years old, but it never held me back.

“I’ve managed to have a very successful career. It would’ve been unheard of years ago for someone with CF to be a professional dancer and run hard choreography.

“Having CF is a challenge, but everyone has something. Yes, I mind myself and keep an eye, but I don’t let it stop me. I have CF, but CF doesn’t have me.”

You can donate to the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation here.