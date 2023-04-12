Joe Biden in Dublin: Road closures, airport delays and travel disruption during president’s visit

US President Joe Biden smiles as he exits Air Force One at RAF Aldergrove on April 11, 2023 in Antrim, Northern Ireland. U.S. President Joe Biden is making a four-day visit to Northern Ireland and Ireland to coincide with the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Peace Agreement and to explore his Irish family heritage.

President Joe Biden is pictured taking a 'selfie' with invited guests at Ulster University on April 12, 2023 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. US President Joe Biden spends the day in Belfast meeting with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and delivering a speech at Ulster University. His visit marks the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, the peace deal which ended 30 years of conflict in Northern Ireland.

US President Joe Biden will spend today in Dublin on the second day of his 2023 trip to Ireland.

Biden will meet with president Michael D Higgins this morning at Áras an Uachtaráin to plant a tree.

He’ll then go to Farmleigh to meet the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar before heading to Leinster House to address a joint sitting of the Dáil and Seanad — which will be boycotted by People Before Profit.

The US president will be hosted at a state dinner at Dublin Castle this evening.

People travelling into Dublin City Centre should expect disruption and delays. Phoenix Park will be closed entirely until 5pm with road closures around Leinster House, Molesworth St, Merrion Square and around Dublin Castle on Ship St, Castle St and Palace St.

Biden is in Ireland until April 15th 2023.

The 46th US president arrived in Northern Ireland on Tuesday evening to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

In Dublin on Thursday April 13th, the president’s visit will primarily be concentrated throughout the day in the Phoenix Park and Dublin South City Centre which may cause traffic disruption in the capital.

Biden initially arrived at Dublin Airport on Wednesday afternoon before travelling to Carlingford in Co Louth where was met by Tánaiste Micheál Martin.

Normal operations will continue at Dublin Airport at all times, however members of the public were advised to allow additional time to arrive at the airport due to possible additional security patrols.

Dublin Airport said on Wednesday: “Anyone travelling to @DublinAirport on Weds pm & Fri am should allow additional journey time due to possible road closures.

“@GardaTraffic advise that traffic restrictions will be localised & minimal. Normal operations @DublinAirport will not be impacted by the visit of @POTUS.”

Road closures and prohibited parking

From 7.00am Tuesday April 11th Earlsfort Terrace is closed to traffic, and there will be pedestrian access to businesses on Earlsfort Terrace via Hatch Street only until Saturday April 15th.

Parking will also be prohibited at the following locations from 7.00am Tuesday 11th April until Saturday April 15th.

Bride Street, Canal Road, Castle Street, Christchurch Place, College Green, College Street, Cork Hill, Cork Street, Conyngham Road, Cuffe Street, Dean Street, Dolphins Barn, Dolphins Barn Street, Dolphin Road, Ely Place, Fitzwilliam Lane, Fitzwilliam Place, Fitzwilliam Street Lower, Grand Parade, Grove Road, Hume Street, Hatch Street Lower.

Kevin Street Lower, Kevin Street Upper, Kildare Street, Leeson Street Lower, Leinster Street South, Lincoln Street South, Lord Edward Street, Merrion Row, Merrion Square South, Merrion Square West, Merrion Street Upper, Molesworth Street, Nicholas Street, Parnell Road, Patrick Street, Setanta Place, Ship Street, South Circular Road, St Luke’s Avenue, St. Stephen’s Green, Suir Road, Werburgh Street and Westland Row.

Meanwhile, Phoenix Park will be closed to all access, traffic, and pedestrians from 5.00pm until Wednesday 5.00pm. Arrangements are in place for local access work/ business/ residents, there will be no recreational access.

Roads will be closed at Kildare Street, Molesworth St, Merrion Street, Merrion St Upper, Fitzwilliam Lane, School House Lane, Merrion Sq West, Merrion Sq South from 7.00pm Wednesday April 12th until the evening of Thursday April 13th.

Ship Street, Castle Street and Palace Street will be closed from 8.00am Thursday.

President Biden will depart Dublin Airport for Ireland West Airport on Friday afternoon.

Passengers are advised to to allow additional time to arrive at the airport due to possible additional security patrols associated with the presidential visit.

More to follow…