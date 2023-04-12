U.S. President Joe Biden smiles as he exits Air Force One at RAF Aldergrove on April 11, 2023 in Antrim, Northern Ireland. U.S. President Joe Biden is making a four-day visit to Northern Ireland and Ireland to coincide with the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Peace Agreement and to explore his Irish family heritage.

US president Joe Biden is visiting Ireland from the 12th to 15th of April 2023.

President Biden arrived in Northern Ireland on Tuesday evening to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

In Dublin on Thursday April 13th, the president’s visit will primarily be concentrated throughout the day in the Phoenix Park and Dublin South City Centre which may cause traffic disruption in the capital.

Biden is due to arrive at Dublin Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

Normal operations will continue at Dublin Airport at all times, however members of the public, travelling through the airport at this time, should allow additional time to arrive at the airport due to possible additional security patrols.

Dublin Airport said: “Anyone travelling to @DublinAirport on Weds pm & Fri am should allow additional journey time due to possible road closures.

“@GardaTraffic advise that traffic restrictions will be localised & minimal. Normal operations @DublinAirport will not be impacted by the visit of @POTUS.”

Road closures and prohibited parking

From 7.00am Tuesday 11th April Earlsfort Terrace is closed to traffic, and there will be pedestrian access to businesses on Earlsfort Terrace via Hatch Street only until Saturday 15th April.

Parking will also be prohibited at the following locations from 7.00am Tuesday 11th April until Saturday the 15th of April.

Bride Street, Canal Road, Castle Street, Christchurch Place, College Green, College Street, Cork Hill, Cork Street, Conyngham Road, Cuffe Street, Dean Street, Dolphins Barn, Dolphins Barn Street, Dolphin Road, Ely Place, Fitzwilliam Lane, Fitzwilliam Place, Fitzwilliam Street Lower, Grand Parade, Grove Road, Hume Street, Hatch Street Lower.

Kevin Street Lower, Kevin Street Upper, Kildare Street, Leeson Street Lower, Leinster Street South, Lincoln Street South, Lord Edward Street, Merrion Row, Merrion Square South, Merrion Square West, Merrion Street Upper, Molesworth Street, Nicholas Street, Parnell Road, Patrick Street, Setanta Place, Ship Street, South Circular Road, St Luke’s Avenue, St. Stephen’s Green, Suir Road, Werburgh Street and Westland Row.

Meanwhile, Phoenix Park will be closed to all access, traffic, and pedestrians from 5.00pm until Wednesday 5.00pm. Arrangements are in place for local access work/ business/ residents, there will be no recreational access.

Roads will be closed at Kildare Street, Molesworth St, Merrion Street, Merrion St Upper, Fitzwilliam Lane, School House Lane, Merrion Sq West, Merrion Sq South from 7.00pm Wednesday 12th April 2023 until evening Thursday 13th April.

Ship Street, Castle Street and Palace Street will be closed from 8.00am Thursday.

President Biden will depart Dublin Airport for Ireland West Airport on the afternoon of Friday 14th April.

