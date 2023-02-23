Dublin

Jamie Oliver enjoys pint of Guinness in newly opened Dublin restaurant

Jamie Oliver enjoys a pint in his restaurant Chequer Lane in Dublin. Pic: Marc O'Sullivan Expand

Amy Donohoe

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has enjoyed a pint of Guinness in his most recently opened Dublin restaurant.

Chequer Lane on Exchequer Street, close to Grafton Street and the iconic Molly Malone statue, opened its doors in October last year.

The restaurant isn’t his first Dublin venture, as he also owns Jamie’s Italian in Dundrum Town Centre.

He has partnered up with several Irish food suppliers around the country to provide customers in the city centre with the best quality of local food and drinks.

Mr Oliver attended a special Food Producers luncheon in Chequer Lane earlier today.

“Today we had the pleasure of tucking into some of the best food Ireland has to offer - dishes that are a real celebration of Irish produce, all of which can be enjoyed at Chequer Lane,” he said.

Jamie Oliver showcasing his restaurant Chequer Lane in Dublin Expand

“Of course, it all starts with the amazing producers: quality Irish beef from Gilligan’s Farm, pork from Jane Russell, fresh fish from Kish Fish, not forgetting the great Irish whiskey from Tipperary Boutique Distillery.

“Ireland has some of the most incredible food producers in the world and it’s a real honour to work with them,” he added.

Jamie will be among the star-studded line-up for tomorrow night’s Late Late Show, alongside Oscar nominee Paul Mescal and actress Emily Watson.

