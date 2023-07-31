James Connolly plaque unveiled at his former home in Ringsend

A plaque has been unveiled by Dublin City Council for socialist and signatory of the 1916 Proclamation, James Connolly.

Born in 1868, Connolly became a key figure in the Irish trade union movement and socialist politics, mainly after he returned to Dublin from the United States in 1910.

From December 1910 to May 1911, Connolly and his family lived at 70 South Lotts Road, Ringsend, Dublin 4, where the plaque was unveiled by the Lord Mayor. The house is one of only two surviving in which Connolly lived in the city.

The plaque was proposed by historian Dr Conor McCabe, Queen’s University Belfast, who said “Connolly was living here around the time that his most famous work, Labour in Irish History, was first published in book form. This plaque is a tangible link to both his life and his writings.”

Speaking at the unveiling, Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste said: “When we think of the great figures of our history, like James Connolly, we often forget that they lived their lives on the same streets that we do, making their way through our City day-in and day-out.

“This plaque will remind those who see it that he gave his life to improve the lives of his fellow citizens.”

Joe Cunningham, General Secretary of SIPTU, added: “Connolly’s commitment to socialism and broad experience as a trade union organiser in Britain and the United States ensured that the interests of working people were incorporated in the 1916 Proclamation.

“That, in his own words, at the raising of the Irish Flag over Liberty Hall in April 1916, ‘The cause of labour is the cause of Ireland, the cause of Ireland is the cause of labour.”

Connolly was one of the signatories of the Proclamation and fought alongside Pearse in the GPO.

Following the surrender, and badly wounded and unable to stand, he was executed at Kilmainham by firing squad, while sitting on a wooden box.

The decision to erect the plaque was made by the Dublin City Council Commemorations and Naming Committee.

“The Commemorative Plaques Scheme allows the City to formally commemorate people who have made a significant contribution to the life of Dublin. We welcome suggestions from the public for people and events to be commemorated,” Chair and Councillor Micheál Mac Donncha said.