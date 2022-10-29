‘It’s stressful and people are scared’ – tenants protest as 100 face eviction from Tathony House apartments

Tenants Gurpreet Keut with her daughter Kainaat (4) and Madeleine Johansson at a protest outside Dublin Civic Offices. Picture: Fergal Phillips

“Homes for need, not for greed” shouted soon-to-be evicted tenants standing on the footsteps of Dublin City Council buildings on Saturday.

About 100 tenants living in 35 apartments in Tathony House, in Kilmainham, Dublin 8, have been served with eviction notices as the landlord intends to sell the building.

The south inner-city block is the latest residential development to be hit with evictions as landlords rush to leave the market.

Resident and mother Gurpreet Keut stood on the steps with her four-year-old daughter Kainaat. Holding back tears, she said: “I feel so worried and disappointed. Kainaat was born here and I work in St James’s Hospital. Her creche is here and I don’t have anyone to handle her.”

The Indian family have been living in Tathony House since 2013.

“I’ve tried on Daft to find somewhere but it’s very hard and very expensive. It’s too much worry. I feel homeless and will have nowhere to go. I don’t have anyone.”

Fabio Souza (29) has lived in the building for five months and came to Ireland from Brazil. Mr Souza said he is worried about where he will sleep when he is evicted.

“When I go into the city centre I see people sleeping on the street. I came here to study and I pay taxes like everybody and I work like everybody. We need somebody to help us,” he said.

“It’s about 100 people, it’s a lot of people. It’s stressful and people are scared.”

Mr Souza said he has tried to find alternative accommodation but the rates are “very expensive” and there are “so many other people to view it”.

Resident Madeline Johansson has lived in the building for 13 years with her husband and said she is going to “fight to stay”.

“I was shocked – it’s not fair for 35 households to be evicted in the middle of a housing crisis.

“I find myself in this situation and it’s surreal, people should not be made homeless,” she said.

The tenants in Tathony House were all served with eviction notices to quit on October 19, and have until June 2 to leave the premises.

The building is owned by Tathony Holdings Ltd and was a former hostel for asylum seekers before it was converted into flats for private residents around 2001.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett, who attended the protest, said the case is a “test for some of the commitments the minister has made recently.

“We’ve been pressing the Government to step in and purchase properties where evictions are threatened. This is a test if he is serious about it,” he said.

The tenants are contesting the evictions with the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) and calling for Dublin City Council to step in and buy the property.

Residents have cited the case of Dublin City Council purchasing a multi-purpose residential block in Temple Bar in 1999 as precedent.

Councillor Máire Devine has said an emergency motion was filed on Saturday morning for next month’s Dublin City Council meeting.

Under a recent law introduced in 2017, known as the Tyrrelstown Agreement, a landlord cannot terminate 10 or more tenancies or units within a single development over six months because they want to sell the property.

However, there are currently two loopholes which allow landlords to terminate tenancies under the agreement. These are if the landlord can prove that the market value of the property would be lowered by 20pc if the tenants remained in situ, or if the application of the agreement would cause “undue hardship” to the landlord.

The landlord has outlined in the eviction notices that the agreement will not apply as it would cause him “undue hardship” if the tenants remained.

Dublin City Council has said it has “no role in disputes between private tenants and their landlords on the operation of Section 35A of the Residential Tenancies Act 2004 as amended and otherwise known as ‘the Tyrrelstown amendment’”.

Tathony Holdings was contacted for comment.