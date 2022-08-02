It’s me, Cathy! Hundreds recreate the Kate Bush’s iconic Wuthering Heights dance in Dublin park

Dublin’s Fairview Park was transformed into the ‘wily, windy moors’ of Kate Bush’s Wuthering Heights over the bank holiday weekend.

Over 300 ‘Cathys’, all dressed in their finest Kate Bush garb, took part in the international event, which recreates the iconic dance from the 1978 hit song.

The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever was inspired by a performance by British collective Shambush at the Brighton Fringe in 2013. Since 2016, the outdoor spectacle been held in cities across Australia, Europe and America, with four in-person gatherings in Dublin to date.

Over €4,000 was raised for Women’s Aid through the Fairview event.

Kate Bush has been enjoying something of a career renaissance since her 1985 song, Running Up That Hill, featured in the latest series of Stranger Things on Netflix.