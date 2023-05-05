‘It’s just mayhem’ - Dublin dog shelter overwhelmed with people giving up pets due to housing crisis

More dogs are being abandoned due to the housing crisis

The Dublin County Dog Shelter in Newcastle has dogs sleeping outside and in wooden crates due to the lack of space

A dog shelter in south Dublin is experiencing an increase in people giving up their dogs due to the housing crisis.

The Dublin County Dog Shelter in Newcastle has kennel capacity for 40 dogs. However, it is at over-capacity with dogs sleeping outside and in wooden crates on the floor due to the lack of space.

Emily Nash, assistant manager, said the shelter is seeing a knock on effect from the housing crisis, with people ringing to surrender their dogs as they have “nowhere else to go”.

“Every single phone call is, I want to surrender my dog, I’m becoming homeless today, I’m becoming homeless next week,” said Ms Nash.

“We don’t have space and then those dogs are technically stray. We have to take them because they have nowhere else to go.”

The shelter has been running since October 2021 and is experiencing an increase in dogs purchased during the pandemic being surrendered.

“It’s mostly Covid dogs we are seeing. When we opened, it was quite quiet and over time it’s started building up. But the last few months have just been mental,” said Ms Nash.

“Bull breeds especially, they seem to have been a fashion of Covid, and everyone has gone back to work or they didn’t put in the training that dogs need.

“We have dogs living outside in the runs and sometimes we don’t have space to let out the dogs which are in the kennels because we have dogs in the runs.

“We have crates in the office… It’s just mayhem at the moment,” she added.

The shelter currently has 29 bulldog breeds for adoption, which are vaccinated and micro-chipped.

Ms Nash said adoption is a “quite an easy process, you come up for a meet and greet, sometimes you might come up for a few meet and greets if you have kids or another dog”.

South Dublin Dog Shelter is located at Hollygrove Kennels in Newcastle.