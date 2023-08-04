‘It’s important to reach out and ask for help’, says Dublin to Galway charity runner

A man who ran from Dublin to Galway to raise money for charity says it’s “it’s important to reach out and ask for help in all aspects of your life”.

Daragh Morgan has so far raised €3,260 for The Soar Foundation who run mental health workshops for teenagers.

Mr Morgan attempted the run last December, but was forced to give up after 50km. This week, he ran the whole 220km journey in 36 hours.

“I had it in my mind that I wanted to run across Ireland. Doing challenges and adventures in Ireland is something I love, and I wanted to express that,” he said.

“I had a goal to run from Dublin to Galway. I cycled it a few times, it was tough, but I knew I could run it. I did a few runs over 100km, but I wanted to do a little bit more. I wanted to do the 220km.

Daragh (left) running alongside Aby King on his journey from Dublin to Galway

“The first time I cycled, my bike broke down and I’d to get a lift. The second time I did the whole thing. I attempted to run it last December, but I only did 50km and I had to go home, it wasn’t great.

“I did the run again and I was able to do it because I had an amazing team around me. I asked for help, a lot of times we think we can do everything on our own.

“It’s a shame because you miss out on sharing the happiness with others. It’s important to reach out and ask for help in all aspects of your life.

“There were so many people around me, there was no way I could give up. I’ve failed so many times, it’s okay to fail but there was too good of a cause to opt out of this one and I’m very proud that I did it.”

Daragh highlighted that if one thing comes from this experience, it should be the power of asking for help and surrounding yourself with the right people.

“Seeing everyone who got me across, those who helped with food, aid stations, those who ran through the night with me,” he said.

Daragh in a recovery session with Derek Ahern during his 220km journey

“Seeing the bridge at the end, seeing my parents, it was incredibly special. I wanted to fist bump the air and cry at the same time.

“Soar is an amazing organisation. They work with young people, resiliency-based workshops and building up the mental health of young people.

“It’s really in tune with me, I’ve been to a few of their workshops and they’re so powerful. I think they’re amazing.

“I wanted to do a fundraiser, especially because people are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis. I wanted to make a difference and raise funds for them.”

You can donate to Daragh’s fundraiser here.