‘It’s heartbreaking to see people with zimmer frames and dementia at food banks,’ says charity

The Muslim Sisters of Eire provide regular hot meals and food for people who need it in Dublin

A homeless charity has said it is seeing more people with zimmer frames and those suffering with dementia showing up at food banks.

The Muslim Sisters of Eire, which has been doing soup runs for seven years, highlighted the impact inflation and job losses are having on people.

“Since Covid, we’ve seen a massive increase in numbers,” volunteer Aisha Ali said.

“We serve a lot of rough sleepers, people in emergency accommodation, and there’s so many families being evicted, there’s children queuing up.

“It’s heart-breaking. We see so many old people as well, a few on zimmer frames.

“If we see anyone with a physical disability or someone of a certain age, we bring them to the top of the queue.

“Some of the older people didn’t realise what was happening. We copped some of them were suffering from dementia, it’s very sad.

“A lot of people want a listening ear, when you give them that respect and acknowledgement, it makes such a difference. You can see their faces light up.

“But imagine you spend a lifetime doing so much and you end up in that position. At that age, everyone deserves to be looked after.”

The charity is pleading for the public to donate through their website due to the pressure they’re under.

“There’s so many children, pregnant women, people with disabilities, people on crutches. There were 600 hot meals last week and everything was gone within an hour and a half,” Aisha said.

“We have to limit one meal per person, there’s sandwiches, burgers, fruit and vegetables. We’ve extra bits like crisps, protein bars, drinks, tea and coffee.

“It’s so stressful, we go week by week thinking, how we are going to do this? We run on donations, we’re not funded by the government. We keep going because of the people who support us.”

Celine Clarke, Head of Advocacy and Public Affairs at Age Action, believes older people are struggling due to the social welfare pension not meeting the cost of living.

“Poverty is stressful and it’s difficult to see the number of people not being able to feed themselves and having to avail of charities,” Celine said.

“But it’s not the long-term solution, social welfare payments need to meet the cost of living.

“There is a significant rise in the number of older people who are experiencing or are at risk of poverty.

“For many years, we’ve been telling the government that for old people to live free from poverty, the pension they rely on has to be benchmarked and indexed to keep up with inflation.

“Unfortunately, the state pension has lost purpose and power consistently. It’s the foundation of their household budget.

“It hasn’t kept pace with inflation and average earnings. Older people are falling behind and struggling to meet their basic needs,” she added.

Celine discussed how older people have to make difficult choices in order to afford to live.

“We see an increasing number of people finding it really difficult. Some have stopped using their car because they can’t afford it, they struggle to heat their homes and feed themselves too,” she said.

“Older people need a high protein diet, some of them with their medical conditions can really feel the cold and need to keep warm.

“Some people may have worked all their lives and now don’t have enough money. We have seen an increasing number of older people renting. That’s difficult,” she added.