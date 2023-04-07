‘It’s a small thing, but means so much to a child’, Capuchin Centre asking for Easter egg donations

The Capuchin Centre is asking the public to donate Easter eggs for children who may miss out due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Alan Bailey, Volunteer Coordinator at the centre, said this small donation could make a huge difference to the day of a child living in poverty.

“You might say it’s not a lot, but it is a lot for children who don’t get Easter eggs,” he said.

“It’s one of those little expenses that might be a little too big for families in the current situation. It’s for children to be a part of Easter and have the Easter spirit.

“We don’t want some children saying they got Easter eggs and some children saying they didn’t. It’s a small thing, but means so much to a child.

“Most people don’t think about it, they just go into the supermarket and get their Easter eggs. But there are families who can’t afford that. We have about 400 families on our books, they’ll all get Easter eggs.

“At the moment, every Wednesday morning, we’re distributing 1,400 food hampers, a bag of groceries. Four weeks ago, it was 1,100.

“If you turn up and ask for a bag, you don’t even have to ask, just put your hand out and we’ll give it to you.

“Krispy Kreme approached us, and they wanted to donate Easter eggs. They said their clients will get donuts in exchange for bringing in Easter eggs that will be given to us. We’re certainly delighted.”

Anyone who donates an egg through Krispy Kreme will benefit as they will receive four free donuts in exchange for their kindness.

Declan Foley, Country Manager for Krispy Kreme Ireland, said: “This Easter, we are proud to be partnering with The Capuchin Centre to call on generous Irish people to help spread joy to those unable to afford Easter eggs, rewarding them with shareable boxes of our Choose Your Own four-pack of donuts in exchange for their generosity.”

You can visit a participating Krispy Kreme shop to take part in the Eggschange from April 7 until April 10.