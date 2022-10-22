‘It was the most practical, stress-free option’ - Train driver who took DART to wedding with new bride celebrates ‘unforgettable day’

An Irish Rail driver who stunned commuters last month when he and his wife took the DART to and from their wedding ceremony has opened up about the “truly special and unforgettable day”.

Patrick Murray, who is originally from Sao Paulo in Brazil, first met Meghan Aarssen through their mutual friends when they went for a sea swim in the Cove in Greystones.

And he said he knew from the very beginning that he would marry her.

The pair had an instant connection and went on a date two days later where Patrick set up a candlelit dinner under the stars at the beach. And there just happened to be a meteor shower with crystal clear skies that particular night.

He told Independent.ie: “Even though we had just met it felt like we had known each other for a lifetime. The date happened on 12 August 2021. As a joke with a pinch of truth, I asked Meghan on the first date if we should get married. In hindsight, Meghan says that should have been a red flag, but she felt the same way.

“In February 2022, I flew to Canada with Meghan and her family. We went skiing and one day I wrote her a letter. She opened the letter at the car park of St. Jacobs Farmers Market and at the bottom of it I asked her to marry me.”

The Greystones-based couple said ‘I do’ at the registry office in Dublin on Grand Canal Street on September 29. Patrick, who worked with Irish Rail since 2019, travelled to and from the ceremony with his new bride on the DART. They then had food in BAH33, the Brazilian Steakhouse and partied in Cafe on Seine.

He added: “If we lived in a country where the weather is more reliable and the bike infrastructure better developed, we would have preferred to cycle to the registry office as we are both very passionate about cycling as a means of transportation and fitness.

“Having said that, we also wanted to travel together with our families. So, we figured the most practical, environmentally friendly, and stress-free way to get there would be on public transport. The fact that I drive trains also made it more personal.”

Expand Close Patrick and Meghan met during a sea swim in Greystones / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Patrick and Meghan met during a sea swim in Greystones

The couple planned a “simple, fun, and easy going” wedding day and celebrated with their friends and family. They said that it was a “truly special and unforgettable day”.

Patrick said: “Sticking to our values, Meghan cut my hair the day before the wedding, she has been my personal barber since we started dating. She did her own hair and make-up. My attire dates back from my days in college, and Meghan's dress was from a second-hand shop in Canada.

“It was a truly special and unforgettable day made possible by so many different people. Initially, we were going to elope and just let our families know afterwards but the more we thought about it, the more we realised that it would be really nice to have them be part of our special day. A mixture of everyone's effort and generosity to make our day a truly unforgettable one.”