‘It takes my breath away sometimes when I say those words, I had cancer’

Dublin mum and cancer survivor taking part in the Boots Ireland Night Walk in aid of the Irish Cancer Society

A Dublin woman has described being diagnosed with cancer at the age of 32 as the day “a nightmare landed on my doorstep”.

Georgie Crawford, from south Dublin, will be taking part in the Night Walk for nurses this Friday, September 8. The 5km walk will begin at 7pm at the Papal Cross in the Phoenix Park.

Boots Ireland is hosting the Night Walk in aid of the Irish Cancer Society Night Nurses to raise funds for end-of-life care for cancer patients in their own home.

Life Coach and podcast host, Georgie, will be taking part before welcoming a new addition into her family.

“I’m excited for next Friday, I’m getting ready to go off and go on a new adventure with my family. We’re having a baby through surrogacy,” she said.

“When I was diagnosed, it was October 2017, Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It’s always a tough month for me. When it comes around, I think of everything I’ve been through.

“All my scans and check-ups are in October, it’s a tough month. But we’re going off for the birth of our second child through surrogacy, so I’m really excited for something so positive to be happening in October.

“I was 32, it was the biggest shock of my life. I wasn’t breast aware. I didn’t know the signs of breast cancer. I was so shocked. It felt like a nightmare landed on my doorstep.

“I don’t think the anxiety, or the memories will ever leave you. I’ve been able to connect with so many women in the country, it’s been a real privilege to hear their stories,” she added.

Georgie was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017, shortly after the birth of her first child. She documented her journey to try to raise awareness of breast cancer in younger women.

Now, she is using her platform to help others and raise vital funds for causes like the Night Walk in aid of night nurses.

Georgie Crawford during her cancer battle.

“I love speaking to nurses. I’m always so intrigued on how they give so much of themselves then go back to their lives and just continue as normal,” Georgie said.

“Night nurses give friends and family a break because they’re going through so much. The service is so needed. They give you the chance to recharge your batteries, caring for people is so hard.

“The doctors and nurses give so much of themselves to cancer patients. They hold your hand in the vulnerable moments, they make you laugh when you need one, they go above and beyond.

“I was an ambassador for the Boots Night Walk back in 2018 during my recovery from cancer. I know how special this event is. The energy on the night is so beautiful.

“I can’t wait to go back and hear more of the night nurses’ stories and to hear the stories of family members who were on the receiving end of the care. I’ll be walking with my dog, Piper.

“Everyone’s journey with cancer is different. It’s been five years of a lot of ups and downs. To this day, it takes my breath away sometimes when I say those words ‘I had cancer’.

“It never leaves you and it certainly was a huge shock at the time. You’re not just thinking of yourself, you’re thinking of the impact it has on your friends and family.

“The people I loved and the people who loved me, that was all that mattered,” she added.

You can find out more information regarding the Boots Night Walk here.