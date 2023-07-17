‘It hurts to know she won’t be back’: friends of murdered Dublin nurse Priscila Leonardi shed tears at protest

Priscila Leonardi (40) had been working in Ireland since 2019 before she was found murdered in her native Brazil

Friends of Dublin-based nurse Priscila Leonardi shed tears at a protest in the capital today following her murder in Brazil.

The protest took place near the Brazilian Embassy in Dublin at 12pm, before making its way to O’Connell Street. Priscila’s friends wore black and some had their faces covered.

A fisherman discovered Ms Leonardi’s body on the banks of the Ibirapuita River in Alegrete, Brazil earlier this month.

She had been missing since June 19 after traveling home to collect some of her belongings to bring back to Dublin.

She was found with a ribbon-like lanyard around her neck and injuries consistent with beating.

Friends of Dublin nurse Priscila Leonardi shed tears at protest following her murder

According to reports in Brazil, a 30-year-old man known to Ms Leonardi was temporarily arrested last week on suspicion of the crime.

Gise Tarausaer, who lived with Priscila, said: “We are here for Priscila, we’re her friends. She was such a lovely girl. We’re here to ensure justice will happen for her. We were very close friends, we used to live together.

“We were always connected through friendship. She was always very happy and I’m going to miss her so much.”

Another friend of Priscila’s, who wished to remain anonymous, said their friend group is terrified, and they want justice.

“We want to know who killed our friend. We don’t have enough information; it’s almost been a month,” they said.

“We want whoever did this to go to prison because they don’t deserve to be free. She didn’t deserve to have this end.

“She went to Brazil to go on holiday and deal with personal things. She ended up like this. We’re here representing her. We have the fight; we have the voice.

“It’s been terrifying. We can’t sleep, we’re crying every day. We don’t know why they did it to her. It’s terrifying.

​​”Whoever took Priscila’s life away thought she had no friends or support. We are here all united to prove she is loved for all of us, and it hurts to know she won’t be back.

“This brutal crime won’t be forgotten, and we won’t rest until those criminals are in jail,” they added.

John Feely, who was wearing a Brazilian jersey, was also among the group to stand in solidarity in memory of Priscila.

“It’s terrible, it’s horrible. There’s nearly 40,000 Brazilian people in Dublin. I’ve lots of friends from Brazil, and I was there a few weeks ago,” he said.

“They’re really nice people. We don’t know how lucky we are in Ireland and how safe it is. We’re here to highlight this issue.”