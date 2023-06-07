ISPCA appeal for donations as cost of living and housing crises sees surge in abandoned and neglected animals

No Repro Fee. The Irish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA), Irelandâ€™s leading and national animal welfare charity has today launched an Urgent National Emergency Appeal, Stop the Pain, in response to a sharp increase in the number of animal cruelty cases across the nation.Â Pictured here in Merrion Square are Erica Cody (left) with Andrea Hayes, PJ Gallagher and Rosanna Davison. Pic. Robbie Reynolds

Rhino will be up for adoption in the next few weeks.

The ISPCA is pleading for donations as the cost of living and renting crises are among the reasons why dogs are being abandoned.

The post-pandemic surge in cases has placed a significant financial burden and demand for space on the charity who say that innocent animals are being increasingly abandoned, abused, or neglected.

To accommodate the growing number of animals rescued, the ISPCA’s facilities are at full capacity and has been forced to install temporary facilities and utilise private kennels, leading to substantial, unforeseen costs.

During the first quarter of 2023 alone, the ISPCA has rescued almost 700 animals and has witnessed an 80pc rise in animals under care.

Dogs, in particular, have been at the forefront of cases of abandonment or cruelty since the pandemic. With more animals expected to be rescued, the financial strain on the ISPCA is expected to escalate further.

Denise McCausland, the National Head of Animal Welfare, told Independent.ie: “The homes aren’t there either, it’s very challenging. The cost-of-living crisis has a significant impact, a lot of landlords aren’t allowing people to have pets.

“It’s proving to be a significant problem, especially for people who want to get a pet. I hope it’s something that might change in the future.

“There’s a drastic increase in dogs coming through all centres. There’s a huge overpopulation of dogs right now. The numbers have escalated now to the point where it’s nearly out of control.”

Comedian, PJ Gallagher, agreed that the housing situation is having an impact on people giving up their dogs.

15 Guinea Pigs found abandoned near pub

“This is a hangover of what happened in Covid, people getting dogs, people having to move and not be able to find homes for themselves, never mind their dogs.

“Everyone I know with a dog loves their dog so much, they’re family members. When you hear of people losing their dogs because of housing, that breaks your heart or dogs who end up in shelters, that breaks your heart too.

“It’s really sad to have these animals who would be friends and love anyone who comes near them, they’re crying out for people.

“I’m a huge animal lover and in particular dogs, I’ve two dogs. We have hit crisis levels this year.

“There’s no reason to go to a puppy farm. The ISPCA has dogs for you. Rescue dogs have a lot of gratitude.”

Singer Erica Cody, who described herself as a “dog mam”, is also concerned about the current crisis.

“I’ve two rescue dogs myself, we’ve always had rescue dogs in our house. There’s no excuse not to rescue, there’s so many dogs being surrendered, the ISPCA can’t even cope. There’s every type of dog in a rescue and there’s a dog for everybody.

“There’s a dog for everyone in a shelter, they’re everything you could ever wish for. They all have their little personalities. All a dog needs is TLC and time. If anyone is considering getting a dog, make sure you have a lot of time and patience.”

Rosanna Davison has been campaigning for the ISPCA for the past 15 years, she’s hoping she can adopt a few dogs in the future.

She said: “I’d love to take one home but it’s too much of a mad house with the three toddlers and dog at home. In the next few years, I’d love to get a few family dogs.

“There’s a lot to be said for getting two dogs, if you have the space and you’re able to look after them, socialise with them and train them, they’re a lovely companion.

“There’s lots of dogs looking for their forever homes. The message is to adopt don’t shop, go somewhere like the ISPCA, you can get a forever friend for your family.”

The ISPCA is dealing with a large number of cruelty cases and there is now more than ever an urgent need for the public to help them provide a safe haven for those animals that need care and a chance of a good life.

The financial burden of providing secure housing and care for these animals has become overwhelming for the charity.

Conor Dowling, Chief Inspector, said: “We’ve taken in over 500 dogs this year with our inspections due to welfare problems. We’re really struggling to accommodate them and rehome them.”

Meanwhile Cyril Sullivan, CEO of the ISPCA added: “We’re not going to leave any animal behind, the downside of that is that we have to rent kennels. It’s a significant cost for us, our own centres are full.

“We have to manage our resources; we have to be able to get through this. We’re determined not to shut up shop and keep going.

“It’s a post pandemic issue, people have gone back to work and therefore breeders have had a large number of dogs ready to sell but there’s no market for them.”

Donations can be made at www.ispca.ie/donate.