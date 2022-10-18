Irish Water working to restore supply in South Dublin after burst mains

Irish Water crews are working to restore the water supply to a number of areas in South Dublin following a burst water mains pipe.

The burst mains is causing disruptions to customers in Rathfarnham, Rathdown, Crannagh, Terenure, Milltown, Rathgar, Ranelagh, Bushy Park, Rathmines, Harolds Cross and surrounding areas in South Dublin.

Customers will experience reduced water pressure and outages throughout the day.

Irish Water said crews are “on the ground working to restore water as quickly as possible to impacted customers”.

Joe O'Reilly at Irish Water added: “The repairs are being conducted as quickly as possible to minimise disruption to the community and restore water for all customers.

“We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate their patience as we work to repair the burst and return the water supply.”