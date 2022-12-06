Irish Water planning major upgrade to Ringsend wastewater treatment plant

Niall Gleeson, CEO of Irish Water, at the wastewater treatment plant in Ringsend. Pic: Gerry Mooney

Irish Water has lodged planning permission to upgrade the Ringsend wastewater treatment plant in Dublin.

The plans will expand the existing combined heat and power (CHP) facility to increase the amount of on-site power generated by 20pc. This would minimise the power required from the national grid.

“This essential upgrade is required to enable future housing and commercial development and help to ensure that Dublin can sustain continued growth in the medium term,” said Irish Water.

The proposed development is on the southwestern section of the current Ringsend site and consists of two structures. Irish Water said the development will not be visible from existing public roads.

The proposed works are due to be completed in 2025 and the plant will be able to treat wastewater for a population of up to 2.4 million people.

“As the treatment capacity of the plant expands, additional power is required,” said Irish Water.

“Irish Water has assessed all the options available and concluded the most efficient and sustainable option to provide this power is to expand the existing Combined Heat and Power (CHP) facility.

“The existing CHP facility uses the biogas recovered from the sludge treatment process to generate power and heat for the treatment process.

“Combined heat and power (CHP) is a highly efficient process that captures and uses the heat that is a by-product of the power generation process.

“The expansion will maximise energy recovery from the sludge treatment processes to produce biogas to fuel the onsite CHP facility, which will produce electrical and thermal energy,” said Irish Water.

The facility has been operating in Ringsend since it was commissioned in 2005. The deadline for submissions on the proposed new development is January 12.